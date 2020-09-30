Metro & Crime

Angry Edo youth shut major highway over closure of petrol depot

*Hundreds of commuters stranded

Hundreds of aggrieved youths in Edo State Wednesday shut the busy Okpella-Okene-Abuja highway leaving many commuters stranded along the route.

The protesting youths, who were mostly drawn from Okepella, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, had trooped out in their hundreds, unhappy over the alleged shutting down of Gulf Treasures Limited petrol depot in Lagos, owned by an indigene of the town, by the Petroleum Tankers Drivers (PTD).

The protesters, who were carrying placards of various inscriptions, described as unlawful the closure of the company’s bulk petroleum product storage depot in Lagos owned by Mr Sunday Dekeri, whom they described as “an illustrious son of Okpella community”.

The company’s petroleum storage depot is located in Apapa; buy had been shut down since September 24, following a disagreement arising from the imposition of union executives on the company drivers by the management.

The youths blocked the highway, thereby disrupting vehicular movement on the busy Okpella-Okene-Abuja Highway as hundreds of motorists were left stranded on the road for hours.

Spokesman for the protesting youths and resident, Mr Kadiri Eshiomomoh, said that the shutdown of the company amounted to injustice, adding that the shutdown had led to the cutting off supply to its filling stations across the country.

