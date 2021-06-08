Metro & Crime

Angry mob set ablaze alleged motorcycle thief in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Comment(0)

An angry mob Tuesday set ablaze a young middle aged man at the Wurukum market area of Makurdi, Benue State for allegedly attempting to steal a motorcycle parked at the entrance of the market.
New Telegraph learnt that the owner of the motorcycle (name not disclosed) had parked his vehicle and entered the market to buy some items when the incident occurred.
It was learnt that while in the market, the thief came and started the motorcycle using his own key and was about to take off when another onlooker shouted “thief, thief” and the young man started running.
Witnesses said the suspected thief couldn’t run to any reasonable distance before the irate youths pounced on him and set him ablaze.
Police Public Relations Officer DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, confirmed the incident.
DSP Anene warned members of the public against taking laws into their hands to perpetrate jungle justice but always report to law enforcement agencies for necessary action.

Our Reporters

