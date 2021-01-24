Angry mob set two Okada thieves ablaze in Benue

An angry mob Sunday set ablaze two suspected armed robbers who allegedly attempted to snatch a motorcycle from their owners and burnt him to death in two separate incidents in Makurdi.

New Telegraph learnt that one of the incidents occured in front of LGEA Primary School popularly known as ‘Suswam Thank You’ in Wurukum area of Makurdi town, while the other suspect was said to have been burnt to ashes at the Gyado Villa as he attempted to dispossess a commercial motorcyclist of his bike.

It was gathered that the Wurukum incident took place around 5:30am as the suspected armed robber who posed as a passenger, stopped the motorcyclist and brought out his gun while trying to dispossess him of his motorcycle.

A source at the scene of the incident told New Telegraph that the motorcyclist resisted and raised alarm which attracted passers-by who swiftly caught the suspect while he was trying to escape.

According to the source, the deceased suspect was thereafter killed and burnt with tyres.

“The guy actually tried to snatch a motorcycle from its owner but was caught after the bike owner raised alarm and people rushed to the scene. It looked like he was using a gun without bullets to rob, that was why he was caught. It happened so fast and before we knew it, he had been beaten to pulp and set ablaze.”

But the Gyado Villa incident was reported to have occurred around 6am when the motorcycle thief tried unsuccessfully to snatch a bike from its owner at gunpoint.

