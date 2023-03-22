Angry port workers snub poor wages

Port workers have said it will no longer be business as usual for Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and shipping companies trivialising salary increment in the port sector, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Last year, the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) raised the alarm that the salaries of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s workers had not been increased for more than a decade. The outburst led to the approval of a new salary increase by the Minister of Transportation, Mu’ azu Sambo, at the 2022 long service award organised by the management of the authority. He noted that the ministry under his watch would continue to provide unflinching support for all initiatives of the authority’s management geared towards the promotion of staff welfare. Also, Sambo said that he had granted the request by the Managing Director of the authority, Mohammed Bello-Koko to fast track the processes for the implementation of workers salary.

Frustration

Worried by the way the issue of salary and staff welfare was being handed by the authority and shipping companies operating in the country, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) rejected the recent increment in the salary of NPA after 18 years, alleging that it was fraudulent. For instance, the President of NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, who said that what the authority just did was a mere bonus and, therefore, demanded the template used by NPA to compute the increment, noting that after 18 years of salary stagnation, what NPA had done was giving the workers a bonus, and that it could not be equated to salary increment. He explained that the cost of living in the past 18 years had increased astronomically, compared to the increment NPA carried out.

Explanation

He said: “If they should increase salary after eighteen years and there is no template for its implementation, it is fraud and confusing, they have to come out with the template. Some people will tell you that they have increased salary by adding N2,000 on workers or N1,000, this is an increase but it doesn’t follow the due process. “If they have increased the salary, what they just did is an award and a bonus, let the MWUN write NPA for us to negotiate salary, the NPA just dash us money; we would write them and thank them for the money, but they should come to the table and let’s negotiate.”

Option

Prior to this development, the President General of MWUN, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, had said that all was not well in NPA, saying that the workers were not being treated well, their salaries were poor and there had been stagnation in their promotion. Because of this, he said that the only option was to shut down the port if the authority failed to listen to their problems. He highlighted major challenges confronting the maritime workers, stating that 13,000 job losses were recorded during port concession of 2006. According to him, there were multiple regulatory agencies coming up in the port, saying it was difficult to determine the fate of workers of NPA and other workers in the sector.

Negotiation

For instance, Adeyanju explained that working in Nigeria’s shipping sector was like a death sentence, adding that getting Shipping Association of Nigeria (SAN) to sit with the union for the negotiation was after issuance of 21 days to the body of employers was a challenges. He said: “We issued out 21 days ultimatum to Shipping Association of Nigeria (SAN) as directed by our National Executive Council (NEC); I was told that they have invited us for a meeting to commence the negotiation. “They have invited the Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN) to start discussing the welfare of the workers in shipping. They did not want to listen before but because of the threat, they now see that there is need for them to have a meeting with us. “It has to do with what is called minimum standard is shipping. We have it in dockworkers, the seafarers, what stops us from having it in shipping? Their remuneration is nothing to write home about.” The president general said that 30 years service in shipping was like a death sentence due to the amount they pay them. Adeyanju said that workers could remain in one position for between 10 years and 15years without promotion, adding that was why some of workers turn themselves to camp boys scouting for containers. He said: “So, if they are leaving tomorrow, what is their take home? We have been telling them that they must have a minimum standard. That is what the Union is saying. It is like that they have agreed with us and the discussion has started on the welfare of the workers in shipping. We are bringing back tally clerks and onboard security men and a committee has been set up including Nigerian maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).”

Commendation

However, Bello-Koko commended the MWUN for its support and role it played in the process of securing approval for the salary increment for the first time since 2008. He explained that breaking the jinx of salary stagnation suffered for over a decade by the NPA’s employees was made possible by the union.

Last line

In order to enhance productivity, the management of the authority and shipping should always endeavour not to ignore workers welfare and salaries.

