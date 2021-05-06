Angry protesters block Benin-Sapele-Warri highway over 8 years of blackout

Thousands of people from Mosogar community in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State recently caused a massive gridlock as they took to the Benin-Sapele-Warri Expressway, demanding for electricity after eight years of blackout. The residents also accused the community leaders of fraud saying, “They collected money from us and yet we have not seen any sign of electricity.” It will be recalled that last November 2020, residents of the community had stormed the highway in protest, calling on the leaders to intervene with the community’s President, Chief Columbus Akporoka, assuring them that the electricity project which the Delta State government had awarded to them earlier was 80 per cent completed, the residents had however promised to return to the highway if nothing was done about it.

Five months after that protest, residents again took to the highway, vowing not to leave until their demands were met. As early as 5am on that day, residents stormed the highway, burning tyres and singing war songs. Akojona Ese, who spoke on the issue, said for seven years and 10 months, the community had been in darkness, adding that; “Despite the protest we carried out last time, those in charge of the project has refused to give us electricity, they have continued to defraud us and tell us stories.”

