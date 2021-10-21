News

Angry protesters defy security, march on Abuja streets

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

Angry protesters on Wednesday morning defied all security threats and heavy deployment of police to gather at the Abuja popular Unity Fountain and also marched through the streets to mark the one- year anniversary of the EndSars protest. The protesters, especially youths who braved the odds to come out with different placards for the memorial, said that no amount of intimidation from the government and all state actors can silence them from demanding justice for those who were brutally massacred during the EndSars protest.

Notable activists like Deji Adeyanju and Omoyele Sowore led the protesters who gathered at the Unity Fountain amid tight security, from where they later marched through the major roads leading to the Federal Secretariat and the National Assembly.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Thousands march in Tokyo to protest Myanmar coup, biggest Japan demonstration so far

Posted on Author Reporter

  Thousands of mostly silent demonstrators paraded through central Tokyo on Sunday in protest against the coup in Myanmar, many carrying photos of detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi in what organisers said was the largest such march in Japan to date. More than 4,000 took part in the protest, organisers said, streaming through the […]
News

Abhishek Agrawal believes your work should be your passion

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Foremost entrepreneur, Abhishek Agrawal has advised entrepreneurs to see their work as their passion. According to him, of the millions of entrepreneurs chasing their dreams and creating start-ups, many of them fail, and others stagnate.  Of those that are ‘high-flyers’, some fizzle down after a big growth spurt and others crumble at the first sign […]
News

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 155 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday evening, confirmed 137 new cases of coronavirus disease infection in Nigeria. The new cases of COVID-19 infection were confirmed via a statement on the official Twitter handle of the health agency. The development brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 63,328 which includes 59,675 discharged cases and 1,155 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica