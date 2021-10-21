Angry protesters defy security, march on Abuja streets

Angry protesters on Wednesday morning defied all security threats and heavy deployment of police to gather at the Abuja popular Unity Fountain and also marched through the streets to mark the one- year anniversary of the EndSars protest. The protesters, especially youths who braved the odds to come out with different placards for the memorial, said that no amount of intimidation from the government and all state actors can silence them from demanding justice for those who were brutally massacred during the EndSars protest.

Notable activists like Deji Adeyanju and Omoyele Sowore led the protesters who gathered at the Unity Fountain amid tight security, from where they later marched through the major roads leading to the Federal Secretariat and the National Assembly.

