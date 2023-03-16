Angry residents shut AAU over alleged poor administration

Angry residents of Ekpoma yesterday shut down the Ambrose Alli University in protest against poor administration of the school, while calling on the government to sack Austin Osakue, a member of the special intervention team. The protesters who carried placards with inscriptions such as; ‘Osakue must go’ among many others, called on the state to find a quick solution to the problem which is capable of throwing the town into chaos. One of the protesters, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the way the school is being run could cause problems in the community. He noted that they were concerned citizens who do not want the lofty ideas of government for the school to be misconstrued. “The management of the school seems to be incapable of running the institution. How could they sack or even think of sacking workers at this time?
