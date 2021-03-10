Metro & Crime

Angry tanker drivers block Benin-Lagos road over murdered colleagues

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu ,Benin Comment(0)

Articulated tanker drivers on Wednesday at Ofosu (boundary between Ondo and Edo states) blocked the ever busy Benin-Lagos Expressway over the death of two of their colleagues in the hands of suspect Fulani herdsmen.
The robbers were said to have robbed and killed the two drivers and made away with an undisclosed amount of money from their victims.
The tanker drivers angered by incessant attacks and robberies on the ever-busy expressway blocked the road, refusing all appeals to vacate the road.
According to an eye witness, their action caused a serious gridlock.
As at the time of filing this report the Edo State Police Commissioner, Mr. Philip Ogbadu could not be reached for comments.
However, another eyewitness, who confided in our reporter, said the drivers are insisting that Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State must come to address them before they will open up the road for use.

