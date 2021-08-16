Angry youths block Ebonyi road after vehicle plunged into pit

Enyigba/Ikwo road, Ebonyi State was yesterday blocked by angry youths to protest the falling of a vehicle into a mining pit by the road side and the inability to pull out the vehicle from the pit and rescue the occupants.

A vehicle driven by a prominent politician in the state about two policemen was said that to have taken off from Abakaliki to Ikwo in the state.

On getting to the boundthe ary between Ikwo and Abakaliki Local Government Areas of the state , the vehicle lost control from his lane and ran to the other lane before plunging into a large a deep mining pit by that side of the lane.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon. Thousands of friends, associates, relatives and well-wishers of the politician have been at the pit since Saturday when the incident occurred.

A crane belonging to the state Ministry of Infrastructural Development for Concession was drafted to the scene at about 4;pm on Sunday after divers tried to rescue the occupants but to no avail.

Governor Dave Umahi and his Deputy, Kelechi Igwe were at the scene on that Sunday evening to ensure that the vehicle was pull out of the pit but as at 6:pm on yesterday, the vehicle was still in the pit with the crane battling to pull it out.

Umahi and his Deputy, Kelechi Igwe could not make any comment on the tragedy as they left the scene in the evening. The crane had lifted the vehicle from the pit but it slipped off and entered the pit back.

