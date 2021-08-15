Angry youths block Ebonyi road after vehicle plunges into pit

…….Umahi, Deputy visit scene

The Enyigba/Ikwo road in Ebonyi State was on Sunday blocked by angry youths protesting the inability of officials to retrieve the occupants of the vehicle which fell into a mining pit by the road side.

According to reports the vehicle, driven by a prominent politician in the state along with two policemen, was said that to have taken off from Abakaliki and was heading to Ikwo in the state when the incident occurred on Saturday

On getting to the boundary between Ikwo and Abakaliki local government areas of the state, the vehicle lost control and crossed into the other lane before plunging into a large deep mining pit by that side of the lane.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon. Thousands of friends, associates, relatives and well-wishers of the politician have been at the pit since Saturday when the incident occurred.

A crane belonging to the state’s Ministry of Infrastructural Development for Concession was drafted to the scene at about 4 p.m. on Sunday after divers tried to recover the occupants but to no avail.

Governor Dave Umahi and his Deputy, Kelechi Igwe were at the scene on that Sunday evening to ensure that the vehicle was pulled out of the pit but as at 6 p.m., the vehicle was still in the pit with the crane battling to pull it out.

Umahi and his deputy declined to make any comments on the tragedy as they left the scene.

The crane had lifted the vehicle from the pit but it slipped and slid back into the pit back.

