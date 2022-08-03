Angry youths burn mortuary in Abia

Youths of Ndiolumbe in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State have reportedly burnt down a mortuary located in their community.

It was gathered the youths set ablaze the facility over speculations the owner of the mortuary engages in alleged harvest and sale of organs of corpses deposited at the morgue.

