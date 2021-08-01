Angst over Buhari’s double standards

In view of the recent developments in the country, leaders of some nationality groups have expressed disappointment over perceived double standards on the part of the Federal government in handling state affairs, report WALE ELEGBEDE, SOLA ADEYEMO, KENNETH OFOMA, PAULINE ONYIBE

Besides other allegations of running a sectional government, the current clampdown on separatist agitators manifested in the arrests of IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and current move for the extradition of Sunday Igboho while treating terrorists and bandits with kid gloves portray President Muhammadu Buhari as adopting double standards in handling national affairs.

Key leaders of national groups in the country who spoke with the Sunday Telegraph said they were miffed by the Federal Government’s penchant for granting amnesty to Boko Haram but descending heavily on agitators.

They stated that despite the fact that the terrorists euphemistically referred to as bandits have abducted over 447 people in July alone and downed a fighter jet, governments at all levels have failed to recognise them as terrorists who posed an immense threat to the nation.

“The government has failed to bombard bandits who shot down military jet in Kaduna/Zamfara axis, pampers killer herdsmen who have decimated Benue and a few other states, but was quick to declare Operation Python Dance, and Operation Crocodile smile in the South-East and South -South respectively,” an elder statesman said. In separate interviews, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Afenifere, PANDEF and the Yoruba Council of Elders said Buhari’s administration by its selective justice has polarised Nigeria more than any other government in the last decades.

The Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, submitted that Buhari administration disappointed Nigerians and lovers of Nigeria in virtually all aspects of governance.

The National Publicity Secretary of the group, Comrade Jare Ajayi, who spoke to Sunday Telegraph asserted that Nigerians had a lot of expectations when President Buhari assumed office in 2015. The slogan of ‘Change’ that his party was singing then gave people reasons to feel that the situation of the country would be changed for the better.

“Truly, the situation of the country changed quite alright, but for the worse. The present administration has failed in the most fundamental responsibility of any government.

These are security and welfare of the people. At no time in the history of Nigeria has life become so cheap as it is presently. At no time in the history of this country has the cost of living been so high. At no time in the history of this country was mistrust among ethnic nationalities as deep as it is presently.

“In short, at no time since the amalgamation of Nigeria was the country as divided as it is now. Thus, it is almost pointless to appraise the six years of the administration according to sectors. It made some attempts in the area of infrastructure. But even that was not spread across the country equitably.

It is just as nepotism has beclouded the manner and actuality of appointing people into critical government positions. It is pitiably. “Rather than squarely confronting bandits and those endangering the lives of everybody, the government seems to be dissipating energy on hunting down those who are agitating for the betterment of the society.

Thus, as far as we could see, we found it difficult to score this administration in any area. He said that from all indications, the country has been divided unconsciously as things that happen in the North are always treated with kid’s gloves while in the South, every action is to incite a crisis in the country.

Just recently Namdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho were arrested in different places and are already in detention while the worst things are happening in the North without any arrest made, in fact Boko Haram members were given amnesty.

The pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo expressed dismay over the glaring double standards of the Federal Government and security agencies in handling separatist’s agitators in the Southern part of the country when compared to seeming pampering of Boko Haram terrorists, bandits and killer herdsmen that operate in the North and other parts of the country.

The apex Igbo group accused the Federal Government and security agencies of selective efficiency in the way they hunt down promoters of selfdetermination like Kanu and Igboho while appearing to be turning blind eye on bandits, killer herdsmen and terrorists ravaging the North and parts of the country.

Ohanaeze, which spoke through its National Publicity Secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, made reference to his earlier statement on the matter and urged the Federal Government to do more to promote equity, justice and fairness in public policy formulations and execution.

The group says, “The Nigeria security operatives have in recent time shown that they have teeth and can bite. The question on every mouth is whether they can apply similar zeal in treating the Boko Haram kingpins, Fulani herdsmen, the North-West bandits, etc.

“The foregoing selective efficiency of the security operatives elicits the rea son for the making of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho. “One of the departing admonitions of Pope John Paul II was ‘if you want peace, then work for justice’.

It is an age old maxim founded on reason, experience and truth that the only way for peace to reign in society is for justice to be seen to be served to all.” Ohanaeze recalled that Chief Sunday Igboho emerged in the scene because he could not endure the daily menace of the Fulani herdsmen in the Yoruba localities for a very long time.

“The herdsmen would kill, maim and rape women at random. All entreaties to the Presidency for a swift action against the AK-47 wielding herdsmen appeared to fall on deaf ears.

Then Igboho in a patriotic heroic zeal intervened to save the rural farmers, women and children from the daily menace of the herdsmen.

“There is no gainsaying the military operations against the Boko Haram in the North East of Nigeria but the rate at which the herdsmen destroy farm crops, attack villages, kill the indigenes and forcefully occupy their ancestral lands is most callous, unconscionable and condemnable.

“This is where the intervention of the presidency is most needed; and of course, the Igboho paradox. “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide led by Ambassador Professor George Obiozor has maintained the need for the Presidency to embrace equity, justice and fairness in public policy formulations and execution.

“And that the various forms of agitation in Nigeria is an effect and not a cause in itself. The cause of the agitations is the obvious injustice in federal public policies.

“Measures should rather be taken to address the causes of the agitations and only then can Nigeria have peace and sustainable economic growth.

On the other hand, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho who wittingly or unwittingly are now seen as heroes by their people, are but the products of unjust society. “Therefore, a concerted effort in search of the Kanus and the Igbohos without addressing the basis of the agitation is an effort in futility. Otherwise other Kanus and Igbohos will emerge sooner than later.”

To this end, that spokesman of Pan Niger Delta Forum, Ken Robinson said that “PANDEF has over time stated that Nigeria’s greatest problem is the nepotism of Buhari’s administration.

“The way and manner the affairs of the country are being conducted clearly shows that it is skewed against the Southern part of the country. We have situations and most recently the shooting down of a military jet where the very courageous pilot managed to escape and all the testimonies that he has shared.

“The Nigeria government is a biased government. The Buhari’s administration is the most unjust, unfair government that Nigeria has ever had and it has caused greater division, disaffection and disharmony in the country.

“The current situation has alienated some sections in the country and we have insisted that even the agitations for separation and clamour for restructuring are based on the nepotism of the government.

Don’t forget that Southern Nigerian leaders including the national leader of PANDEF, Pa Edwin Clark and 15 other eminent and patriotic Nigerians took the Buhari government to court over several breaches of federal character appointment.

“As we speak today, out of 17 top military, paramilitary, intelligence agencies, heads of those organisations including the Chief of Army Staff.

Out of the 17, 14 are from the North and when we say from the North, they are not from more than five states; Kano, Kaduna, Sokoto, Bauchi, Borno and then you have pockets from Adamawa here and there, but the concentration is in five states,” he said. According to him, these bandits are terrorists and they should not be called bandits.

“They are terrorists; people that can shoot down a military jet are not ordinary bandits or marauders and the government is aware. “They are holding a number of innocent school children hostage in the forests, demanding food and motorcycles, not just ransom.

They ask for food from parents to feed these children and the Nigerian government is watching as unconcerned spectators.

“That is what the government of Buhari does when it gets to the Northerners, but when it gets to anything about the Southern Nigeria, he becomes alienated and all his energy is manifested and then he deploys resources of Nigeria that he has refused to deploy against the terrorists in the Northeast and bandits who are parading as terrorists in the North West.

“So we are in a government that doesn’t see Nigerian as one Nigeria. Buhari’s administration has divided Nigeria to Northern Nigeria and Southern Nigeria.

That is an unfortunate scenario we are seeing and so we will continue to condemn this discrimination of the government of President Buhari and we call on all patriotic and well- meaning Nigerians to rise up and correct this injustice against the Southern Nigeria.

“From all indications, we are not running a united Nigeria. PANDEF has made itself clear from this present moment.

As I speak to you, we are part of Nigeria and we want a Nigeria that is governed on the basis of fairness, justice, equity and that has been our position and that is why committed ourselves with other organizations to ask for the restructuring of the country so that every state, every sector, every zone will run its affairs at its pace and its desires.”

Similarly, the National Publicity Secretary of the Ijaw National Congress, Oyakemeagbeghe Ezonebi said: “It is the sentimental issue in the country. First of all, we can see that there are two standards in Nigeria: One is meant for the South and the other for the North. We have a very serious ethnic divide in this present dispensation.

“The present government being led by Buhari and the APC is not really about the party but we see that some persons are being treated with kid gloves while they use sledgehammers on others.

It is just obvious. We have banditry. We have herdsmen everywhere, killing and maiming yet little or no arrest. People are asking for separation because the oppression is too much.

The country is not united and since we are not united, they wish to go their own way and arrest is being made every day. So it is really unfair. There is nothing like a united Nigeria.

“That is why we are calling for restructuring where people will sit down and look at this present 1999 Constitution. It is not acceptable by all of us. We want to see a situation where people from the various zones will sit down and discuss the Constitution.

There should be an agreement by every person the whole zones and regions where they will agree on how the country should be governed. That is why we are talking about true federalism. The present situation is a very sad situation.”

Like this: Like Loading...