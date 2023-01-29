Metro & Crime

Anguish as container falls on bus at Ojuelegba bridge

A container-laden truck fell on a bus at Ojuelegba bridge in Lagos on Sunday.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said rescue and evacuation efforts are ongoing at the scene of the accident.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

According to a witness account shared by @PoojaMedia on Twitter, the truck fell while trying to prevent a bus from overtaking it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

It is not immediately clear if there are casualties but passengers are said to be trapped in the bus.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

“Container just fell on a bus at Ojuelegba bridge. There are people inside the bus (full load) as health officials are giving them trip. We need emergency here to lift the container,” @PoojaMedia tweeted.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

“Speaking to an eyewitness (an Uber driver), he said the trailer wanted to block the bus from overtaking him immediately he overtook the trailer as he saw everything through his side mirror. He went to turn at the roundabout to see the impact.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Different containers have been involved in accidents on the bridge in the past.

 

