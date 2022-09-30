News

Anguish as Edo takes over communities’ land

It was anguish, sorrow and pain for developers in Ihhiri, Obazqgbon and Ogheghe, in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, as the state government yesterday morning rolled out bulldozers to demolish a portion of land measuring 1229 hectares in the communities. The government explained that the acquisition is for the development of a new town in the localities. The demolished structures were at different stages of development and saw armed security personnel watched over the exercise. Explaining the rationale behind the early morning demolition, the Edo State Government vide a statement endorsed by Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Media Project, said that the land was acquired in 2017 for the new town project but had been encroached upon by land speculators.

The area repossessed, the statement further explained, used to be a forest reserve at the time of the acquisition. The statement further clarifiedthatthe24- hourcurfewimposed on the area was to make way for the demolition and repossession exercise. “The repossession exercise is part of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s renewed campaign against land-grabbers in the state, aimed at restoring sanity in land administration in the state”, Crusoe said.

 

