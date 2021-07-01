Anguish, disbelief as family buries two sons assassinated by kinsman’s hired killers

…father decries spending N500,000 on autopsy

There was unimaginable agony at Umungwa village, Obowo Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo State on Saturday, as two brothers, Bright and Victory Chima strangled to death in their father’s residence in Aba, Abia State was buried. Tears rained, sorrow saturated the atmosphere, men, women and children cried beyond consolation, as the innocent little boys murdered for no reason where laid to their final place of rest right in their father’s compound. Recall that New Telegraph sometime in April this year, reported the gruesome murder of the siblings by one Chukwuebuka Nnamani and his co-conspirator, Temple Amanna who confessed to police that they were paid the sum of N80,000 to kill the two brothers.

Bright Chima (7) and Victory Chima (9) were strangled to death by Nnamani and Amanna in their father’s residence at Abayi Ogbuligba, Osisioma LGA, Abia State on Good Friday, April 2, 2021, after their parents had gone to the market leaving them at home.

Mr Chima Osuagwu, father of the deceased had as at when his two boys were murdered, pleaded for justice to be done by apprehending the killers of his boys. He even extended his plea to Abia State government as at then. Osuagwu and his weeping wife could not hold their tears during the funeral service held in his compound for his two boys, as sympathizers and friends trooped out to mourn them and console them over their irreplaceable loss.

Recall that New Telegraph also reported how Osuagwu and his wife were hospitalized after their two sons were strangled by the two hired killers. The couple after they were released from the hospital for health issues resulting from the murder of their two sons in one day, ran from their house fearing possible attacks from the killers of their two children. Osuagwu and his wife went into a hideout and afraid to return to their house until the sponsor of the crime is found in order for the murderers not to return and kill him and his wife.

He initially told our reporter sometime in April that the sponsor of the killing of his boys was yet to be arrested after the two suspects told the police that they were paid to kill the children, but confirmed on Saturday (weekend) that the sponsor is now in police net. Osuagwu in full pains and agony told New Telegraph that the man suspected to be the one who funded the death of his sons, who incidentally happened to be his kinsman, one Mr Chimezie Ojukwu alias designer has been arrested.

He said Ojukwu was arrested after the two killers of his sons (Nnamani and Amanna) identified Ojukwu to the police as their sponsor. Osuagwu however said that Ojukwu had visited his shop at the Ariaria International Market Aba and threatened to “consume” his children since his plans to kill him (Chima) had been failing.

He said that Ojukwu also visited his shop in his absence on the day his children were killed and when he saw him returning, he ran off exclaiming that a Wizard had arrived. Osuagwu said that he had expected the government of Abia State would have intervened in the matter to ensure justice for him and his family but has not had any help from them. He said that when he was asked to do the autopsy of the children which cost him about N500, 000 he was left alone to foot the bills with his family alone.

Osuagwu wondered why a man who is a victim of a terrible situation like the murder of his two lovely boys should be subjected to such an expensive ordeal as using his hard end money to sponsor autopsy on a case where he is mourning. “The government should have helped me in that area or ask the suspects to do it.

A situation like this one leaves me with painful feelings for myself, my family and poor Nigerians who may be involved in cases requiring autopsy to prove the cause of death. “It means that if such a person cannot afford the cost of the autopsy, the culprit would be made to go free and continue in his wickedness,” he said.

Osuagwu begged governments to ensure they cover the cost of autopsy for victims of killings to ensure justice is given to all parties and to keep the society stable. He stressed that most persons after seeing what it will take to conduct such an autopsy may even decide to abandon their quest for justice, because it is too expensive for them to afford. New Telegraph gathered that Abia State Police Command gave the family permission to go ahead with the burial after the arrest of the suspected mastermind, Ojukwu and completion of the autopsy that cost Osuagwu about N500,000.

During the funeral service at Umungwa village, Evang. Christian Ofoegbu of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, St. Stephens Parish Church, Umungwa warned that God’s judgement would come upon evil-doers soon. Ofoegbu said that although the evil machinations of men’s evil heart had taken the two children from their parents, they are with God in his bosom in Heaven. He said only men who repented of their sins and become like children who know not evil would be with God after death in Heaven, as no sinner no matter how pretentious he or she tries to be will ever make heaven. The church prayed that the killers of Bright and Victory will be rewarded by God accordingly, as God remains both God of justice and God of forgiveness, but always call on sinners to repent if they want forgiveness.

