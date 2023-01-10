Anguish over immoral acts, indiscipline in schools

 Management denies cover-up, suspends students indefinitely

 There’s critical need for counselling, sexuality education – Don

Students’ sexual immorality rocks FGC, Ijanikin

The rising cases of immorality and indiscipline in schools do not only call for concern, but also blame parents for the problem

The rising cases of indiscipline and the level of moral failure, especially in schools among the children, is raising concern particularly among teachers, parents and other members of the society.

Regrettably, the alarming decadence is however attributed to loss of moral rectitude and value system in the Nigerian society. But, parents mostly are being blamed for the increasing moral letdown, sliding value and missing gaps due to their failure and deliberate refusal, in most cases, to provide the children and wards with the necessary upbringing that will properly equip them and build their character. Last week, some male and female students of Federal Government College (FGC), Ijanikin, Lagos, had lodged in a hotel near the school and engaged in immoral sexual activities.

According to a report, one of the students was impregnated by her male classmate, and the development had led to the discovery by the school authorities. School’s response But, the school had since denied the report of any pregnancy, saying whoever might have given that information was “just being mischievous and malicious.”

However, the Principal of the college, Mrs Tofunmi Akamo, while reacting to the development on Wednesday, confirmed that the students, numbering six, were picked up from the hotel by the school authorities. The principal, who insisted that the incident of students absconding from school to lodge in a hotel had only happened once contrary to what was being reported, also claimed that the school management noticed the absence of the students during an urgent roll call at the hostels.

Mrs Akamo, who assumed duty as the Principal of the college in September 2020, told journalists that the school, under her watch, has been proactive in the matter of discipline and moral uprightness of the students and teachers, stating that her administration had either suspended or sometimes dismissed some students found unworthy of being at the school.

Against the report that one of the female students is pregnant for a male classmate, the management insisted that none of the six students involved in the hotel sexual immorality was pregnant as alleged. Unfortunately, the recent incident at the Federal Government College, Ijanikin, was also coming few months after similar immoral sexual activities were reported among some students of Chrisland College, Lagos in their hotel in the United Arab Emirate (UAE). The incident occurred when the students of the school went to Dubia to participate in a World School Games between March 10 and 13, 2022.

The 10-year-old female student and her other schoolmates who took part in the immoral act, according to the school, which declared zero tolerance for indiscipline, were placed on indefinite suspension until their parents can ensure that they were punished, as well as adequately counselled and rehabilitated. In fact, these are just a few instances of the unabated cases of immoral acts and high tone of indiscipline in the nation’s school system.

The way out Reacting, a don and former Dean of School of Transport and Logistics at Lagos State University (LASU), Prof Samuel Odewumi, described the height of indiscipline and immoral activities in schools, especially elementary and secondary schools nowadays as worrisome, but not totally very strange. “The level of decadence in the society is mind bending and boggling,” he stated, lamenting the negative impact of social media, which according to him, is ferociously propagating pornography and profanity. Towards this end, he expressed regrets that the average parent has lost control over what the children can watch, saying this is why we are where we are today.

The way out As part of the way out of this moral decadence and sexual indiscipline among school children, Odewumi insisted that despite the incident, punishment for the children only could not address the challenges, no matter how hash, but stating that there is a critical need for consistent counselling and sexuality education.

According to the don, the children should have and be exposed to information about sex and sexuality from an informed, enlightened and concerned position, as this would go a long way to shape their perception about life. “Let the children be well informed before the commercial predators take their minds over,” he said, adding that the children at puberty are going through a lot of pressure from the natural chemistry from within and immoral environmental pressure from outside.

Odewumi said: “So, they need the knowledge of the dangers of improper adjustment to these pressures and counsel on the best way of dealing with nature’s gift. They should not be left in the hands of exploiting adults and peers. “No doubt, punishment must be served, but such punishment and punitive action against the culprits must be reformative.

Thus, the emphasis should be on prevention through enlightenment than punishment, which if improperly delivered may damage the psyche of the children irredeemably.” Alumni’s reaction Expressing dismay over the recent sex romps involving the students of FGC, who were alleged to have scaled the school fence at night to go to the hotel, the President General of Federal Government Colleges Alumni Association, the umbrella body of the 110 Unity Schools/ Federal Government Colleges in the country, Mr Mike Magaji, described the incident as “unfortunate.”

Magaji, who spoke with New Telegraph on phone, stated that any deviant behaviour would not be condoned on the part of the management, teachers and students. He said that the association frowned at acts of deviance either among day or boarding school students, male and female, and insisted that the incident would be looked at dispassionately to serve as deterrent to others. “We have the School Based Management Committee (SBMC), which sits on all such deviant behaviour in the school, and addresses them appropriately.

Meanwhile, the school’s old students’ association, under the aegis of the Federal Government College Old Students Association (FEGOCLOSA), in a statement signed by the Global President, Toun Aderele, said the students had already been indefinitely suspended from the school by the management in line with the Federal Ministry of Education Guidelines.

The students were suspended indefinitely. It is a joint decision of the School Based Management Committee. The indefinite suspension may be considered or not depending on the gravity of the case. Any punishment or sanction to be applied by the SBMC will not be outside the Ministry of Education Guideline,” she told New Telegraph on phone. In the statement issued last week, the alumni association, contrary to allegations levelled against the school management for alleged cover up of the incident, said the management of the school had been swift in dealing with the situation, as the school had immediately taken appropriate steps according to the Federal Ministry of Education Guidelines and have in no way tried to cover up the incident.

A national daily (not New Telegraph) had few days ago in its report, reported that for three terms, students of the college have been leaving the school unnoticed; that the ages of the students involved are between 14 and 17; that these cases happened due to the negligence of the principal and house masters and mistresses; that the school tried to cover up this ugly incident; and that it was when a student impregnated another student that the covered incident was blown open.

She, however, faulted the allegation of cover up of the incident by the college in the statement by the Federal Government College Old Students Association (FEGOCLOSA), saying as members of the alumni association, and following a publication in national daily “we owe it to you to pass across what really transpired as this affects you whether directly or indirectly.” The statement, which claimed that the report passed unreliable information from an unreliable source, added: “Some of these allegations are false and wrongly reported.

We have set the record straight and we are expecting an updated version tomorrow,” the statement said. Regretting the incident, Aderele stated that the school management is committed to instilling discipline in every student and expressed hope that the parents of each student lend their support in making the children good and upright citizens of Nigeria.

While narrating the incident, the alumni association recalled how a couple of weeks ago, prior to the FEDCOL GAMES, which was held in Lagos, there was roll call of students in the school, a regular random exercise carried out by the school management as one of the measures to keep tabs on the students and to curb their excesses, in which it was discovered that some students were missing and not in school as expected.

The statement further added: “It was during this exercise that the authorities realised that some students were not in their dormitories. The parents of the said students were immediately called to find out if their children were at home. None of the missing children were in their homes. “With some stroke of luck and after a lot of pressure from the authorities, one of the students decided to open up as to where these students were. It was with this information that the school authorities along with the parents of these students and officers of the Ijanikin Police Station found them in a hotel in the community.

The students were picked up and taken to the Ijanikin Police Station for further interrogation. “It was discovered that the ring leader is the son of a popular monarch. As recommended by the set rules and guidelines of the Federal Ministry of Education, the students were immediately suspended indefinitely. The rest is history.”

As part of the supervision of the college, the alumni stated that the School Based Management Committee (SBMC), a body of all the stakeholders, comprise the SBMC Chairman, the Principal and all the Vice Principals of the school, the representative of the Education Minister, the Oba of Ijanikin, the Ijanikin Divisional Police Officer, the Local Government representative in charge of Education, the PTA Chairman and the Global President of the Old Students Association, meets on a regular basis but when there are issues like this, the Chairman calls for an emergency meeting after the students must have faced the disciplinary committee.

“We, the SBMC members, deliberate on the recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee adhering strictly to the Federal Ministry of Education Guidelines. However, there have been occasions where parents come to the school to threaten the principal and management for taking the necessary disciplinary measures where their children have been badly behaved,” it added.

School’s zero tolerance for indiscipline Piqued by the incident, the Principal, however, stated that the college has zero tolerance for indiscipline and that any form of immoral act is not tolerated by the school, even as she recalled that in 2022 some students were found to be scaling the fence in the night to visit a night club near the school were rounded up by the management and ensured that they were disciplined appropriately.

Mrs Akamo, who also frowned at the height of indiscipline and moral decadence in the society, which the school system is a part, also recalled that two female students who were found engaging in homosexuality were also picked up by the school authorities and disciplined appropriately so that they would not “pollute their mates.”

With a population of over 3,500 students, the Principal said despite the different background and upbringing of the students, those that are found in engaging in immoral activities are counselled and given proper guidance because, as teachers, we have to act as their parents and see them as our children, since their parents could not be everywhere with them.

In spite of this, the Principal blamed parents essentially for indulging the children and for failing to give them proper upbringing, even as she lamented that after “spoiling” the children they send them to boarding schools for the teachers to cater and manage them.

Besides, the principal also narrated how a parent whose daughter was found to be unruly was invited to the school, but refused to show up in the school despite the invitation by the school management. “In fact, we volunteered to take the child to the parent at home and this father told us he was not at home. But, when we got to their house, he was not only at home, but enjoying himself. This is the height of irresponsibility,” she said.

Mrs Akamo, however, regretted that despite the fact that the use of phones by the students was banned in the school, many parents have continued to smuggle GSM phones into the school for their children. These phones, we found out, are even kept on the ceiling of their hostels. The principal lamented the negative impact of social media on this generation of students, which she described as “terrible,” but stressed that as “teachers we would never give up.”

She, therefore, appealed to the parents to support the efforts of the school and teachers in building a better and bright future for the children and wards. The Principal recalled how a Senior Secondary School (SS 3) student that was found to be pregnant from home on resumption to school for preparation of the students for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic was sent back home.

“When we noticed this, we subjected her to a medical test and as soon as we confirmed this we sent her back to her parents. She was already five-month pregnant then,” she said.

