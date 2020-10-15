Health

ANHEJ tasks NPHCDA on eliminating vaccine-preventable diseases

The Association of Nigeria Health Journalists (ANHEJ), has called on the Executive Secretary National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, to use the next four years to eradicate all vaccine-preventable diseases in the country. President Muhammadu Buhari on 6th October 2020, approved the reappointment of Dr. Shuaib as Executive Director of the NPHCDA for a second and final term of four years.

A statement signed by ANHEJ president, Hassan Zaggi and General Secretary Gloria Essien on Tuesday in Abuja, said the appointment was well deserved, considering the achievements of Dr. Shuaib in the past four years including, eradication of Wild Polio Virus. According to the group, Dr. Shuaib in the first four years of his tenure had worked assiduously to reverse the country’s poor health indices by strengthening Routine Immunization (RI), PHC revitalization, strengthening governance and accountability.

The statement reads in part: “Monitoring closely the 4-point agenda, ANHEJ discovered that governance and accountability has improved greatly at NPHCDA compared to the way Dr. Shuaib met it; RI has also improved tremendously

