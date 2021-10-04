Ani: Prompt claims payment has improved insurance sector

Head of Department of Insurance, Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Enugu, South East Nigeria, Mr Afamefuna Ani, in this interaction, speaks on contemporary insurance industry in Nigeria and the industry regulator’s effort to transform the sector. Sunday Ojeme reports

As a major stakeholder, how would you assess the insurance industry of today?

Before now, insurance industry was entangled with bad image due to lack of claims’ settlement by the operators. It made the potential customers of the sector to lose confidence in the industry; insurance was seen as a legalised 419 because of unethical practices and poor claims’ settlement records by the operators. In fact, I particularly did not know what insurance was all about when I came into it because I applied to study business administration, but I was offered insurance at the end of the day.

I rejected it because I knew insurance to be a paper that you give to the police at a checkpoint to let you go with your vehicle. But when I consulted with friends who were already in the system, they encouraged me to come in and I did well as I came.

Within the period, I was able to secure my Masters In Business Administration (MBA) in banking and finance because that time there was no higher course in insurance study.

Also, I did my professional examination in insurance, the CIIN exams, to a third grade and I intend to charter in the nearest future. I am currently running my MSc in Insurance. What we saw was that those who studied insurance went into the industry to make money.

Some of my lecturers then are gurus in the industry now and some are brokers doing very well. What the industry needs to do now is to enlighten people on what is happening within the industry and the benefits of insurance. And the claims standard is one of the things that discourage people from embracing insurance.

When claims arise, some people who are not credible begin to find where to dodge in order not to pay.

And you know human beings, when something good ought to have come to you and you don’t get it you are discouraged. So, my own opinion is that insurance should explain to people and not when claims occur they start dodging.

The operators need to up their games in claims settlements. Some of the students I taught are doing well abroad, practising. Here at IMT, we prepare students to be learned properly so that when they go outside where insurance is recognised, they can fly.

It is only in this country, because of the way things are, that makes insurance not to thrive.

That is why I always tell my students that I am not teaching you only to acquire a certificate, but also, to be able to defend it and be a good ambassador of IMT and to correct the errors that people are having in their minds concerning insurance practice when you go out there. Insurance is about the best course anyone can study.

If you study insurance properly it will reform your life. Because we owe people a duty of care and ensure that you don’t, by your practice, offend anybody.

In your assessment, would you say the industry is developing?

It is developing. What we are doing first is to make students understand what they supposed to do when they get out there.

That is why Dr Ben Ujoatuonu and Universal Insurance

Plc are encouraging the young people to take to the path of insurance to further deepen the knowledge-base of insurance among the youths.

He is out to make sure that we produce people here, which I am in support and also working towards it myself. We want to produce sets that will go out and reform things, change situations and make people believe that insurance is a good one. The industry is thriving.

What do you have to say about the regulatory environment in the contemporary insurance sector, e.g. the issue of recapitalisation?

Yes, if I want to talk about regulatory environment, I think it is a wide range of subject in the sense that regulatory issues are broad and complex.

In Nigeria, we are far behind in so many developments as compared with what is obtainable in other climes. But most concern about us is the issue of claims’ denial, which has put the industry in a bad light over the years.

Adequately recapitalised industry will take care of this mess as companies will always remain liquid, at least, to pursue high ticket businesses and, with good technical underwriting, they will be able to make underwriting profits that will sustain the companies and have reserves going forward.

Without mincing words, companies need adequate capital base to run. Unfortunately, Nigerians are peculiar set of people. For instance, why should people resort to litigation against an authority working to protect their interest? I am talking about the case that led to the suspension of the recapitalisation exercise sometimes ago, it’s too bad.

Just because somebody wanted to make a name and she had to rush to court to obtain an injunction stalling the noble exercise. All these echoes do not bring about development in the real sense of it.

Recently, the National Insurance Commission, the industry regulator, made case in favour of Risk Based Supervision (RBS), what’s your view on this?

If proper practice is applied, it is very good. Like I said before about risk pricing, if you don’t charge proper rate that is what makes you begin to dodge when claims occur. But you know, in proper practice, you don’t allow the claims to occur. Talking about Risk Based Supervision, it is a global trend Nigeria cannot afford not to change its narratives. Risk Based Supervision regime will ensure that every operator accepts risks as par his risk appetite.

This will also lead to companies specialising in the underwriting of risk they are comfortable with. And also, you do not accept the risk beyond your capacity.

That is where insurance comes in, that if you bring risks of higher value than you can cover in your retention, you call in co-insurers or reinsurance company that will take charge of whatever value above your capacity.

Technically, insurance is about paying claims and so when risk crystalises it means you have to pay. And when you pay, it is bringing down the funds you have in reserves.

So, we manage the risks as much as we can to ensure that claims do not occur. And if NAICOM really puts its eyes on claims issues, it is very good. This is to ensure that they do not cheat the insuring public and also makes sure that any volume of risk covered is indemnified when claims occur.

Let us also look at what the National Insurance Commission is doing in terms of market development, are they really doing well?

Oh yes, they are trying very well because, in the first place, they have been able to police the market effectively against fraudulent and unethical practices and this is market enhancement. People now feel free to purchase insurance, knowing that when they incur losses, insurance will pay.

And those that purchase life insurance policies also know that they will recoup their investment at the maturity of their policies. That makes marketing of insurance easy.

Also, the enforcement of compulsory insurance, which the regulatory body has taken to doorsteps of governments at various levels, is highly commendable and the right step in the right direction.

As we speak, government assets are not adequately covered, but with the present campaign by NAICOM, it is hoped that government will listen and this will also go a long way to boost insurance penetration. NAICOM has really tried now; they have moved away from compliance regulation to develo p m e n t a l regulation.

This helps to open up the market. The local content Act that allows local insurers participation in oil, gas insurance is a healthy development and is already paying off as the operators are now developing technical skills in that business spectrum.

Tell us about yourself, sir?

My name is Afamefuna Ani. I am the current Head of Department of Insurance, Institute of Management Technology (IMT) here in Enugu, Enugu State, South East Nigeria. I came into the seat on September 10, 2018 and I have been running it since then.

In fact, when I came in, the management of the school was contemplating closing down the department because, to them, it was not thriving. Then they were having a class of seven students and the highest, 20.

So, I told them to allow me operate for some time and see how it works. By the grace of God, the rector understood me and heeded my plea.

That year, he gave me 84 students in National Diploma One (ND1), 38 in HND One, and subsequently he gave me 42 students in ND 1 and 15 in HND 1, because people did not apply.

But, this time, I was given all the students who applied. So, because of the on-going admission, one cannot get the figures for this session right for now. But, we already have over 84 students now attending class, so, by the grace of God, it has reverted.

On April 28, 2021, we held a symposium in the insurance department for final year students. They were given the opportunity to speak on what they were taught and they did very well.

The event was sponsored by the Alumni of the department who are doing well in the industry, like Dr Ben Ujoatuonu, Managing Director of Universal Insurance Plc. Thereafter, the students were presented with awards of performance.

So, we have commenced the planning for a second edition. Due to the successful outing, it has been adopted as a flagship programme and an annual event of the department.

This means that every graduating set will host the programme. So, we are now planning for this set that is still in class. And we also have a book launch coming up. We want to revisit the departmental magazine that was once in place, we want to resuscitate it and I am almost through with it.

That is so far what I have been able to achieve

