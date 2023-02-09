Aniagwu: Atiku, Okowa’ll prioritise, boost Nigeria’s mining sector

The Spokesperson of the Presidential Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Charles Aniagwu, yesterday has said the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will join forces with state governments to revamp the mining sector of Nigeria when.he assumes office. He said PDP would not derive pleasure as a ‘fatherof- government’ in Abuja like the All Progressives Congress (APC), and be granting licences through the Ministry of Solid Minerals to individuals without determining the quantity of the particular mineral resource in question. He said when states are involved, a win-win situation will be achieved between the person who is mining, the state where the resources is deposited.

