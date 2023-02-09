Charles Aniagwu is the spokesman of Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation and Commissioner for Information in Delta State.
News

Aniagwu: Atiku, Okowa’ll prioritise, boost Nigeria’s mining sector

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

The Spokesperson of the Presidential Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Charles Aniagwu, yesterday has said the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will join forces with state governments to revamp the mining sector of Nigeria when.he assumes office. He said PDP would not derive pleasure as a ‘fatherof- government’ in Abuja like the All Progressives Congress (APC), and be granting licences through the Ministry of Solid Minerals to individuals without determining the quantity of the particular mineral resource in question. He said when states are involved, a win-win situation will be achieved between the person who is mining, the state where the resources is deposited.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Okon: 1st phase of Ibom deep seaport to gulp $2bn

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo Akwa

  Ibom State Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport, Mr. Akan Okon, yesterday said that the construction of the first phase of the recently approved Ibom Deep Seaport and Industrial City in Akwa Ibom State would gulp $2.016 billion.     The first phase was also targeted to generate at least 300,000 jobs […]
News

NAICOM warns insurance firms against violating rules

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) yesterday warned promoters of the newly licensed insurance firms to play by insurance rules and regulations by sticking to the corporate governance ethics. The commission reiterated its resolve to recall operating licence of any insurance firm that breaches its rules and guidelines. The Commissioner for Insurance, NAICOM, Mr. Sunday Thomas, […]
News

Ortom lauds Buhari for renaming FUAM after J.S Tarka

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has again commended President Muhammadu Buhari for renaming the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi (FUAM) after the minority right crusader, the late Joseph Sarwuan Tarka. Ortom stated this when the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, Mrs. Edith Chidinma Uwajumogu, led members […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica