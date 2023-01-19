Charles Aniagwu is the spokesman of Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation and Commissioner for Information in Delta State.
Aniagwu: Atiku’s economic blueprint’ll address rising food prices

The spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Charles Aniagwu, has said that the economic blueprint of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar would address rising food inflation in the country. Aniagwu said Atiku was the only presidential candidate that is into agricultural production and would stimulate certain processes, which will include soft loans, access to land, fertilisers farm implements as well as agro-processing to improve the agricultural value chain.

Speaking on the PDP’s Economic Blueprint on African Independent Television programme, Kakaaki on Wednesday, Aniagwu said Atiku was already practicalising production and processing as a farmer and was desirous to implement strategies aimed at improving the agricultural value chain with a view to bringing down the very disturbing food price inflation in the country.

He said: “As a successful farmer, Atiku owns Adama Farms and they are into the production of beverages and other products in the food value chain, he already knows that for the private sector to have a role you need to be able to stimulate certain processes including access to soft loans, ensure access to land are made easier.”

 

