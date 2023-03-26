Aniagwu: PDP’s victory in Plateau, Zamfara lifts party’s spirit

Charles Aniagwu is a spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar/Ifeanyi Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation and the Commissioner of Information in Delta State. He speaks with BIYI ADEGOROYE on the outcome of the general elections, Peoples Democratic Party’s victory in Delta, Zamfara, Plateau states and other issues in the country

How do you see the outcome of the election in Delta State where your candidate won in the governorship polls?

First of all, we give God the glory. We appreciate our people in Delta who have once again restored the political DNA of Delta, as a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state. It showed once again how strongly ingrained PDP is in the state. We also know that our people are very appreciative, having seen what PDP has done in the last eight years, especially in the area of infrastructure, human capital development and of course in the area of integration of the many ethnic groups that we have in the state. That has also clearly reflected. They were able take a look at the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Omo-Agege, who was our major contender and the candidate we brought forward, Sheriff Oberevwori, and resolved that our candidate is far better in terms of ability to meet the developmental needs and peace and harmony that they yearn for. That I want to believe, accounted for the land victory of the PDP in the state. If you look at the result, you will begin to wonder whether it would have been better for our major opponent to contest for the House of Representatives, because four he won in four local governments that are just restricted to one small area, would have been better for the House of Reps than seeking for governorship. But on the whole, we must also appreciate him for making us work harder and getting closer to our people. He gave us a good fight and that is why we had to work harder, understand the needs of our people. So there are a lot of lessons to learn from this election, chief among which is the need to get closer to our people and to continuously avoid things that would alienate us from the grassroots. That is why we are calling everybody to join hands with the governor-elect for the purpose of bringing us together again.

What do you think accounted for the comparatively low performance of the APC in the presidential election in the state?

Well, the fact is that the PDP, like I said earlier, is boldly written in the DNA of Deltans. The challenge we had was an incursion into our bloodstream by forces that we are yet to fully understand, but we are studying it, particularly, the Obidient Movement. The Obidient Movement was one that speaks to a whole lot of issues. I can tell you that if the election is taken again the outcome would not be the same again. We have learnt our lessons and we are not in a better position to explain to our people. But on the whole, we give God the glory that the governorship and the House of Assembly elections have made it possible for us to restore our political DNA.

Do you believe that the fact that your principal fell out with the former governor, James Ibori affected the performance of the PDP in the state in the last election?

People must understand that the first and most important thing in politics is choice. That two different persons are holding on to two different choices does not amount to falling out. It is a major ingredient in a democratic setting, that individuals, even husbands and wives, father and children could possibly see different issues, different candidates, and different political parties from different prisms. That being the case, their choice is much likely to be swayed by that perception. And so those who assume that because Mr. A is supporting Mr. B and Mr. C are supporting Mr. D, and as such Mr. A and Mr. D are not friends attempting to lose what democracy offers, which is freedom of choice. We have enormous respect for the former governor, Onanefe James Ibori. He decided to express his own choice differently from us. That is even probability, because none of us saw his ballot paper to know whom he voted for. But I can tell you that what was at play is politics and that was what happened, but don’t forget that the Obidient Movement has nothing to do with the choices that different leaders at various places had to make. It has more to do with the determination of the youths, and the fact that Peter Obi was good in selling his own agenda and presenting himself as the poster boy of those needs that agitate the minds of the youths. Perhaps if the youths have the opportunity of looking closely, they will understand that all that glitters is not gold.

How do you see the fact that the Returning Officer discountenanced some particular results in the stronghold of the APV governorship candidate because polling officers were held hostage?

Well, it is true that some electoral officers were held hostage in the ward of the APC governorship candidate, and there were some infractions in the Ethiope West Local Government Area, and of course that if that happened and with the attendant manipulation of unit results in those areas, it was proper that INEC took a second look, and somehow they took that particular look. Even if in the face of that incursion one or two units were allowed to throw in their results, it would not have made any difference.

Away from Delta now, how do you see the victory of the PDP in Plateau and Zamfara states?

Well, in the case of Plateau, the emergence of APC in 2015 was just an aberration, because Governor Jonah Jang at that time took the wrong step and the APC. It was like a mutation in the political genes of our brothers and sisters in Plateau, who have always been in the PDP. We also know that Zamfara State has been in the PDP for some time now, and I can say that Governor Bello Matawale has been ungrateful to have defected to the APC after his election on the platform of the PDP. The PDPO brought him in as a governor, and he thought he could take refuge under the broom, which does not have any ability to protect anyone from rainfall. And you know it is raining in torrents in terms of insecurity in Zamfara. The place is also yearning for development, and the people are wise enough to come under the umbrella for them to feel secure. But it is also quite painful that we lost Sokoto State, of course to the convergence of lots of forces in addition to the fact that for the greater part of the electioneering period, the governor, Aminu Tambuwal, who happened to be the Director-General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation, was very at the national level and was unaware that some holes were being dug behind his house. But in the course of time, we will know the full story of what happened in Sokoto State.

But the PDP recorded some successes in Osun, Oyo and a number of other places…

Well, we had expected that we would get more states than this. But of course, the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President-elect, has somehow affected our fortune. We were quite hopeful that Ogun was likely to come our way, but incidentally a lot of other factors must have contributed to the re-election of the incumbent who is of the APC. We were also hopeful that we would get Cross River, but unfortunately, the man there caused his own trouble. Number one, the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, who has caused lots of trouble in the PDP, caused another trouble in that state. He pumped in so much money and made them go against their zoning arrangement. Secondly, the governorship candidate saw him as his godfather and was not respectful to the leaders of PDP in the state. So APC did not win because the party performed well, but their candidate won because there were members of the PDP who felt there was need to teach the candidate a lesson for not respecting them and showing allegiance more to Wike rather than the party. In actual fact, I am not sure the party is going to regret his loss at the election because he was very disrespectful. Even when we visited the state, someone who was just the candidate and not the governor decided not to respect the leadership of the party. So he has paid the price. The governor-elect, Out, is a former member of the PDP, and we are hoping that in the course of time, he will return home.

What about the performance of the PDP in Abia, Benue and Enugu states, given the fact that these three governors did not hide their aversion for your party’s failure to respect its own zoning arrangement?

You can see that they were not tactical in their activities, rather they were wearing uniforms around with a man who was not on the ballot. First, they paid the supreme political price by losing election, even as sitting governors to win a section of their state in a bid for the Senate. You can imagine that kind of situation. Secondly, the political DNA of those states now are being altered, by their disrespect for their party. Enugu has always been PDP. Abia has always been a PDP state, and you can imagine what they have done to themselves now and the party. They have lost it to the Labour Party, having first lost their desire to go to the National Assembly to minion in the political setting. And so there are lots of lessons to garner from this election. Wike, like I said earlier, brought a lot of trouble. Instead of using the state money to embark on human capital development in Rivers, he pushed it everywhere, causing trouble all over the place, wanting to be lord of the manor. He keeps talking about projects, have you ever seen him talk about human capital development, entrepreneurship and all that? Rather he is all over the place, trying to be lion king. Look at the whole place now, except Oyo where, by the grace of God, our governorship candidate, Eng. Seyi Makinde has been re-elected. In other places, he caused a lot of trouble. There are a number of places where he made incursions and caused the party a whole lot.

How do you see fears that Makinde and the governor-elect in Zamfara might defect to the APC?

Well, I don’t know whether they will defect or not, whether they will be ungrateful to the party that brought them to power. For some time, governors of Zamfara, Matawale, that of Ebonyi and Cross Rivers, Umahi and Ayade have done that. But what is important is that people would be grateful and remain in the party that brought them to power, because they voters, voted for the party, and they should know that it is not their sole decision to defect. Let them try to ask their people; do a referendum, and see whether the people will agree with them.

