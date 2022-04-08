Anichebe denies calling for Lampard’s sacking

Despite leading 2-1 at Turf Moor thanks to Richarlison’s firsthalf brace, the Toffees suffered a 3-2 defeat to Burnley in Wednesday’s Premier League encounter. The result left the Goodison Park giants close to relegation waters. Nigeria’s Nwakali accuses Huesca of bullying & refusing to pay withheld wages to cover mother’s medical bills Ronaldo-like Benzema blows Chelsea away with second consecutive Champions League hat-trick for Madrid After the loss against Sean Dyche’s side, the former Nigeria international went on social media to express his frustrations about his former side’s current predicament.
Related Articles
Bundesliga: Bayern held by Bielefeld in six-goal thriller
Bayern Munich’s five-match winning run in the Bundesliga came to an end after the leaders were held by struggling Arminia Bielefeld. In their first game since winning the Fifa Club World Cup, Bayern trailed 2-0 at half-time after goals by Michel Vlap and Amos Pieper, reports the BBC. Robert Lewandowski reduced the deficit before Christian Gebauer […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Barca receive £1.2bn offer from Dubai company to write off club’s debts
FC Barcelona have reportedly received a £1.2bn offer to stabilise the Catalan club and write off their substantial debt that has caused havoc over the summer. The La Liga giants had to part with one of the all-time greats over the summer, as financial issues at Barcelona ensured that under league rules, they couldn’t afford to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
EPL: Man City outclass Fulham 2-0, go fourth
*Burnley, Everton battle to draw Manchester City continued their return to form with another one-sided home win, outclassing Fulham to move up to fourth in the Premier League table. Pep Guardiola’s side recorded their now annual 5-0 home win over Burnley last weekend and were similarly dominant, albeit a bit wasteful against the Cottagers to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)