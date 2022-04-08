Anichebe denies calling for Lampard’s sacking

Despite leading 2-1 at Turf Moor thanks to Richarlison’s firsthalf brace, the Toffees suffered a 3-2 defeat to Burnley in Wednesday’s Premier League encounter. The result left the Goodison Park giants close to relegation waters. Nigeria’s Nwakali accuses Huesca of bullying & refusing to pay withheld wages to cover mother’s medical bills Ronaldo-like Benzema blows Chelsea away with second consecutive Champions League hat-trick for Madrid After the loss against Sean Dyche’s side, the former Nigeria international went on social media to express his frustrations about his former side’s current predicament.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...