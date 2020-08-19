Sports

Anichebe: Frustrated by police stop

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Former Everton striker Victor Anichebe says he has grown weary of being racially discriminated against after being stopped by police while driving his car last week.

Anichebe, 32, said he was pulled over by police officers after leaving a petrol station on Merseyside in England, an incident he labelled a “joke”.

“A lot of the times, I am a lot more level-headed but because of everything that’s going on I am just tired,” Anichebe, who also played for West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland, told Sky Sports.

“They … followed me for a good five minutes. They pulled me over and said I drove over a kerb.

“I said it’s a disgrace and it’s only because I am black and driving a nice car that you are pulling me over. They just kept saying … this is routine and I shouldn’t be angry. But we are, we are all angry. We are tired of the things going on.”

Merseyside police said in a statement to Sky Sports it was their duty to stop people when there was a concern with the standard of driving to ensure protection of all involved. In the Anichebe incident, the driver was “allowed to carry on without any penalty”, according to the statement.

The Nigerian striker, who has previously faced racist abuse while playing for Everton in a Europa League game, stressed on the importance of education to help spark change.

“I just feel people are not going to stop until change happens. I do feel like a lot of people want change. I think that a conversation needs to happen,” he said.

Anichebe has signalled his interest in buying a soccer club to try and improve ethnic minority representation in positions of power within the sport, a problem that has come to light through the Black Lives Matter movement in recent months, reports Reuters.

“I would like to go down that route of owning a team. I do have a group of people that are quite wealthy and together we could come together … Instead of wanting change, we can be the change ourselves,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Pinnick: NFF set to support league clubs for next season’s campaign

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will provide support for clubs in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Nigeria National League (NNL), Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) and the Nigeria Nationwide League (NNL) for next season’s football campaign, as a result of challenges that have arisen from the COVID-19 pandemic, says the Federation’s President, Amaju Pinnick. […]
Sports

Guardiola has ‘ideas for transfer market’, expects to ‘fight’ for title next season

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he has “ideas for the transfer market” and expects to “fight” for the Premier League title next season. Liverpool need five points to win the title after a 0-0 draw with Everton. But the Reds can clinch the title against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday if City fail […]
Sports

UEFA League: Messi to wear a special Adidas boots against Napoli

Posted on Author Reporter

  Barcelona captain Lionel Messi will wear special Adidas boots in their Champions League clash against Napoli in the reverse fixture of the round of 16 at the Camp Nou. All eyes will be on the Argentine attacker to take them through to the next round of the competition, Messi will wear special footwear, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: