Aniefiok wins The Ballers Photographer of the year award

Former New Telegraph photographer, Justina Aniefiok, was at the weekend adjudged the Sport Photographer of the year for the year 2021 by the prestigious The Ballers Award.

Aniefiok, who has grown in bound since her time at the newspaper as in intern beat other established photographers like the Nigeria Football Federation Media Officer, Ayodele Ibidapo, Multimedia Journalist, Victor Modo and Christopher Onah to the top prize.

Speaking with our correspondent, Aniefiok said she was delighted to win the award and also thank everyone that has helped her career so far.

“Foremost I am grateful to God Almighty for the grace and opportunity and to all the people that have been there since I started my photography career,” she said.

