Aniefiok wins The Ballers Photographer of the year award

Former New Telegraph photographer, Justina Aniefiok, was at the weekend adjudged the Sport Photographer of the year for the year 2021 by the prestigious The Ballers Award.

 

Aniefiok, who has grown in bound since her time at the newspaper as in intern beat other established photographers like the Nigeria Football Federation Media Officer, Ayodele Ibidapo, Multimedia Journalist, Victor Modo and Christopher Onah to the top prize.

 

Speaking with our correspondent, Aniefiok said she was delighted to win the award and also thank everyone that has helped her career so far.

 

“Foremost I am grateful to God Almighty for the grace and opportunity and to all the people that have been there since I started my photography career,” she said.

 

Sports

Ligue 1: Mbappe double as PSG thrash Montpellier

Posted on Author Reporter

  Paris St-Germain moved three points clear at the top of Ligue 1 and boosted their goal difference with a thrashing of 10-man Montpellier on Friday. Kylian Mbappe scored twice with Neymar and Mauro Icardi also on target for Mauricio Pochettino’s side. Montpellier goalkeeper Jonas Omlin was sent off with the game goalless, reports the […]
Sports

N1m DStv Ccredit for hole-in-one at DStv Premium Golf Day

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Any golfer who plays a hole-inone at the maiden DStv Premium Golf Day will be rewarded with N1million credit on their DStv Premium account. The prize, named the Adewunmi Ogunsanya Hole-in-One Prize, is one of the big draws at the event, which holds today at the Ikeja Golf Club in Lagos. This was announced in […]
Sports

“33” Export Lager, Unveils Nigerian Soccer Legend, ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha as Ambassador to AFCON

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

33” Export Lager, the official beer of the Super Eagles and partner of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is set to make the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon a memorable one.   Having solidly stayed behind the Eagles whileseekingqualificationfor thecontinental tournament, 33” Export Lager is ready to offer even more support to ensure the […]

