Anikulapo, Fedotov-Clements for The Drill #2

The Executive Programme Director, Culture Advocates Caucus, (CAC) and Programme Chair, Committee for Relevant Art, (CORA), Jahman O. Anikulapo, and Director, FORMAT International Photography Festival and Artistic Director, QUAD, Louise Fedotov-Clements (UK), will be the keynote speakers at The Drill #2: Creative Collaborations. The event which will take place on Thursday 29th April 2021 and will be broadcast live on Zoom and Youtube, is being supported by a Creative Collab grant from The British Council and has been organised by Innocent Ekejiuba (Nigeria) and Saziso Phiri (UK).

The Drill #2: Creative Collaborations is a two-part one day digital event that will offer emerging creatives from around the globe (with a particular focus on those operating in the UK or/and Nigeria) the opportunity to learn from established international cultural leaders operating within their respective countries and internationally.

“This edition of The Drill will focus on networking that leads to collaboration,” the organisers stated in a release. According to the release, The Drill #2: Creative Collaborations will be presented in two parts; part one will feature keynotes from two invited international cultural leaders about their experience of building networks and collaborations. Each keynote will be followed by a Q+A from participants. Part two will consist of breakout rooms chaired by the two speakers, and is designed for networking between the participants and allowing them to know the speakers directly.

“The Drill is focused on supporting practitioners within the sectors of art and culture by providing them with access to knowledge, networks, and resources. We believe that not only is the understanding of multiple realities important to the growth of those who are in the early stages, but a vibrant constellation of networks also important to their growth. By organising training programmes that focus on fields and topics such as fiscal responsibility, healthcare, mental healthcare, contracts, articles of the law, and network building, The Drill hopes to help these practitioners achieve sustainability and longevity in their careers, whilst contributing to the ecosystem of arts and culture exchange.” – Innocent Ekejiuba (Founder, The Drill).

Like this: Like Loading...