Anikulapo, Finding Hubby 2, Collision Course and a lot more are coming to make your September streaming experience on Netflix a fun one.

Get on an exhilarating ride with new titles this September from Action to Comedy, Documentary, Drama and lots more to keep you living in the moment with the likes of Anikulapo where an affair with a queen leads to an eager traveler’s demise and a host of other titles.

See these and many more only on Netflix this September.

Branded Titles

Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth – Netflix Comedy Special 9/6/2022

Brazilian comic Rodrigo Marques discusses a particularly crazy trip to a famous archipelago, his life traumas and more in this stand-up special.

Get Smart With Money – Netflix Documentary 9/6/2022

Financial advisers share their simple tips on spending less and saving more with people looking to take control of their funds and achieve their goals.

Entrapped – Netflix Series 9/8/2022

In this “Trapped” sequel, Andri and Hinrika dig into the murder of a cult member linked to a biker gang’s land dispute and a woman’s 2013 disappearance.

End of the Road – Netflix Film 9/9/2022

Recently widowed mom Brenda fights to protect her family during a harrowing road trip when a murder and a missing bag of cash plunge them into danger.

The Brave Ones – Netflix Series 9/16/2022

Reincarnated as a human being to avenge her sister’s death, a goddess must learn to harness her superpowers to defeat her enemies and save her family.

Mirror, Mirror – Netflix Film 9/16/2022

Five employees grapple with their respective desires by arguing with themselves in the mirror, ahead of their cosmetic company’s 50th anniversary party.

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam – Netflix Documentary 9/21/2022

Savvy saleswomen or devious scammers? Wanna Marchi and Stefania Nobile became the undisputed queens of Italian TV shopping — until they went too far.

ATHENA – Netflix Film 9/23/2022

Hours after the tragic death of their youngest brother in unexplained circumstances, three siblings see their lives thrown into chaos.

Dynasty: Season 5 – Netflix Series 9/24/2022

Next-level power plays, nasty sibling rivalries and nonstop sabotage mean there’s no rest for the Colbys and Carringtons this season.

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy – Netflix Comedy Special 9/27/2022

After performing stand-up for 20 years, Nick Kroll makes his Netflix stand-up special debut with Little Big Boy. Filmed at the Warner Theatre in Washington DC, in a set that is hilarious with an emotional undercurrent, Nick shows a bit of his vulnerable side as he talks getting his heart broken for the first time at the ripe age of 33, the power of mothers, his journey to fatherhood, and the trick to farting without making any noise … and much more. The special is executive produced by Kroll, John Irwin, Casey Spira and Christie Smith. It is directed by Bill Benz.

Anikulapo – Netflix Film 9/30/2022

After an affair with a queen leads to his demise, an eager traveler encounters a mystical bird with the power to give him another life.

Licensed Titles

Collision Course 9/2/2022

A law enforcement officer tries to make ends meet by soliciting bribes. But a tense run-in with a wealthy young musician changes his life forever.

Finding Hubby 2 9/16/2022

After discovering her fiancee’s secret, a woman finds herself at a crossroads between a shallow marriage and the return to the chaotic world of dating.

Aki and Paw Paw 9/30/2022

Relocating to the vibrant city of Lagos, two troublesome brothers search for social media fame after crossing paths with a powerful influencer.

Local Titles On The Platform

The Razz Guy

While preparing for an important business deal, an arrogant executive loses control of his voice after being cursed by an office cleaner.

Lockdown

At the onset of a pandemic, six strangers are thrown into forced isolation together at a Nigerian hospital. As tensions rise, their stories intertwine.

The Set Up

Manipulation and personal vendettas collide when a con artist hires a young woman to assist with his scheme to marry a wealthy heiress.

Omo Ghetto: The Saga

Twins are reunited as a good-hearted female gangster and her uptight rich sister take on family, crime, cops and all of the trouble that follows them.

Osuofia in London

A villager in Nigeria becomes the sole beneficiary of his late brother’s estate in England, which, according to custom, includes his brother’s fiancée.

Kambili: The Whole 30 yards

Determined to marry before she turns 30, a woman tries to change her impulsive ways and do whatever it takes to win back the boyfriend who left her.

