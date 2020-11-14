Animal Care donates N6m poultry cages to Ogun startup farmers

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

A leading livestock enterprise in Nigeria, Animal Care Services Konsult, Friday donated 50 units of Eco-Pro smart cages to startup poultry farmers in Ogun State to boost poultry production in the State.

The cages were handed over to beneficiaries, who were mostly youths in Abeokuta, the state capital, by Dr. Tunde Ifemade, the Chief Operating Officer of the company.

Ifemade said the gesture was part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), which was aimed at complementing the efforts of the state government in promoting agriculture and to empower the youths and also to stimulate their interest in agriculture.

He said the specially designed case which cost N120,000 is well engineered to hold up to 56 laying birds and could last up 20 years if well maintained.

Highlighting some of the advantages of the cage, Ifemade said, with the cage, farmers are guaranteed a monthly income of N30,000 with a minimum average daily collection of 50 eggs.

Ifemade said: “The aim of this donation is to improve poultry farming at the micro level and also encourage large scale poultry farming as the farmer progresses.

“Household food security has been a very big issue in the world right now and the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has also threatened food security in Nigeria and the entire world. We believe with these cages people can start getting extra passive income to argument whatever they are doing.

“The cage allows for easy assess to fecal materials which can be used for backyard vegetable farming. The cage also has biosecurity such it doesn’t expose the birds to some diseases. The level of disease incidences is reduced and it can be used at the backyard of the house.”

Commenting, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Adeola Odedina, charged the beneficiaries to put the cages into good use, saying the ministry would be monitoring the progress of the farmers.

The commissioner called on other private organisations to emulate Animal Care by supporting government in its effort to ensure food security.

One of the beneficiaries, Kolawole Adesina, commended the organisation for the initiative, saying many of them have yearning for such initiative for a long time

