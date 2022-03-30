News

Animashaun-Ajiboye: I want to succeed Sanwo-Olu in 2023

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

A member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Khairat Animashaun-Ajiboye, has declared her intention to run for the Lagos State governorship election in 2023. Animashaun-Ajiboye, the convener of Khairat Animashaun Initiative (KAI), said she decided to run for the office of the Lagos governor after careful and several consultations with party stakeholders. According to her, we must dare to be conventional, there must be real change and the people must see and feel those changes not just making promises that are not realistic. I want to correct a lot of abnormalities in the state. She said: “It is instructive for the electorates in Lagos State to have Lagos of their dreams and the masses to live and run the affair in the state with an all-inclusive government to make the state politically stable and united with all the residents benefitting genuinely from a true government committed to a better Lagos State for all.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

