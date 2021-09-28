Animashaun: Fairness’ll encourage women to participate in politics

Hon. Tolani Animashaun is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State. In this interview with ANAYO EZUGWU, she speaks on women involvement in politics, the crisis in PDP and her desire to become the next state secretary of the party in Lagos, among others

Your party is going into a national convention next month; do you think that the convention will address the leadership crisis in the PDP as well as curb defection of members to other parties? The crisis has actually been taken care of by the Board of Trustees (BOT), National Executive Committee (NEC) and former elected officers and governors. On the issues of defection, you cannot talk of defection because some individuals left the party. The question is: Do they have followership? My brother from Osun State defected but his impact and contribution on PDP, if any, is very minimal. So, I think the effect of those defecting from the party is very little because they are the ones, who know what they are looking for. To me, even though the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the ruling party, PDP remains the party to beat.

Do you believe that the coming state congress will usher in a new beginning for the PDP in Lagos State?

That is the hope of all party members including me that we should have a congress that is all-inclusive and not one-sided. We want a proper congress like we have done before in the years past rather than sitting and saying we want to harmonize. Harmonization is when everybody has a good understanding; when you start having factions, it is difficult to do harmonization. So, doing a proper congress which we are actually doing has made people, especially, party members to have confidence on the direction that Lagos PDP is moving.

Will the party be ready for the 2023 general election in Lagos State?

That is the aim of going into this congress for us to make sure that PDP is ready for 2023. So, the whole aim from the day of the congress is to prepare Lagos PDP for the 2023 elections.

You are in the race for the position of state secretary of the party, what difference will you bring to the table if elected?

Unity is the key. Unity, organization, administration and total commitment are what I want to bring to the party in order to get us moving ahead of the 2023 elections.

Are you under pressure playing in a man’s world?

Not at all! I am not under any pressure because I grew up among men. So, it is just something I’m used to and I guess it is a challenge I enjoy.

What do you think about women involvement in politics, particularly, in Nigeria?

I must say from when we started this political dispensation to now, women participation has actually declined. When I say decline, it is in terms of holding office because we thought we are going to have an increase in the number but it has decreased at an alarming rate whereby we have to start shouting again to be given positions. It is as if we are going backward instead of moving forward.

Women have the population to decide any election if they are interested in supporting their own, is it that they are lacking in capacity or confidence in supporting their fellow women that is responsible for this decline we are witnessing?

It is something I don’t have an answer for, I must be honest. I will give you an example and I have to say it whether people want to believe it or not. During President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, his wife ensured that women’s voice should be heard and she fought for it. Like she did when she mobilize for him in 2011,

it was the women mobilization that won the election for the party. So, when they got in, it was just a deal that could not be broken. And in all honesty too, during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, the late Stella Obasanjo fought strongly for women. Unfortunately, we haven’t had that in this dispensation and even at the National Assembly going from more than 20 lawmakers to a handful of them now. So, how is their voice going to be heard?

Apart from free party nomination forms for women, how best do you think Nigerian women can be empowered in politics?

The free nomination forms don’t make any difference. Let me not say it doesn’t make difference but collecting the form free and actually ensuring a fair contest is a different ball game. Most times, the support would go for the man because he is a man and that is what infuriates me the most. But we women need to realize that they will keep cheating us if we continue to support them when we know that a fellow woman is a better candidate and more qualified. So, as far as I’m concerned that free form is a good encouragement but there is more to it. At the last national convention, we had two women who contested for two major positions and they were just as qualified as the men. We really supported them to get the positions but the men refused to support them. We had a woman, who contested for the position of national secretary and she was extremely qualified and we had a young lady contesting for the youth leader, why must the youth leader be a man? The youth is a young person and a young person is either a male or a female. I did it in our ward and we had a female youth leader because she is qualified. As far as I’m concerned and I don’t want to sound arrogant, I think I’m very qualified for this position. Whoever they want to bring, I’m definitely more qualified and I stand by it. Not only by qualification but in terms of participation in the party, in terms of participation in social activities, in terms of relating with the people as I have been able to relate with men, women and youths.

What is your assessment of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in Lagos State in the last two years?

APC in Lagos; do I really need to say anything? Whatever they do speaks for themselves, so there is not much to say. They have lost it a long time ago and they keep stealing in order to come back and continue to give us rubbish.

Like this: Like Loading...