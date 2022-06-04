Animated short film, Ami, shuns political thuggery

To address concerns on the dangers of young people getting involved in political thuggery, a Three – D animated short film, titled; Ami, has been released. Produced and co-directed by Tunde Oluwa, the 16-minute film is inspired by the October 2020 #EndSARS crisis in Nigeria. According to Oluwa, who doubles as creative director, Blackice Animation Studios, this is reiterating the implications of getting involved in political thuggery especially as we are in the season. “I decided to use third animation as a medium of passing this message because the target audience is youngadults who mostly spend part of their leisure time playing video games. “The style and details in the film is about 85 per cent close to the graphics one will get in a new generation game console.

I believe young people will appreciate this and find it easy to relate with. Also, my background in architecture made animation a part of me, effortlessly.” The animation film, which featured voices of actors like Segun Dada, Olalekan Fehintola, Omowunmi Dada and Oriyomi Joseph, is Nigeria’s first most detailed, and relatable Three – D animation short film. For artistic and co-director in the short film, Joseph Duke, he said, “accountability is key in any democratic system; as such, we hope that the youth and necessary government monitoring agencies will focus on holding political office holders accountable for their promises and responsibilities.

“We hope to use this film to start discussions and design workable programmes and implementation plan for transparent accountability in our country. Also we hope to educate the youths and make them realise that they must stand their ground to protect their lives, the lives of their loved ones and our collective peace and unity as a nation, by saying No to Violence.”

Duke, who also runs Elects Network and Synergy Limited, said it partnered with Blackice Animation Studios to design strategic programmes that will scale up its audio visual artwork into measurable impact based social campaign through its #100tags4change Initiative. “We have plans to train 50 -100 youths in animation so they too can create social and economic impact based advocacy film, by this we can all together gradually become ambassador for a new and better Nigeria and influence policy and procedure in the country,” he said.

