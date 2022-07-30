Animators get enterprise grant from British Council

Nigerian cartoon studio Basement Animation and the British Council have awarded £2,000 ($2,390) grants to each of the 10 animation entrepreneurs who took part in the Creative Enterprise Support Programme (CESP) that was held between January and July this year. The CESP for Animation was delivered by Basement Animation and UK-based Kate O’Connor Consulting.

The grants are aimed at helping the creatives to fund their animation businesses. The grant recipients are Oghenefejiro Itimi (Iruo Animation Studio), Olukayode Aliyu (Kod3d Studios), Lorver Daniel (Trident Media), Gabriella Opara (Echiche Animation School), Somtochukwu Onubogu (Schucks Media), Samuel Gbadebo (G-d Streamz Studio), Matthew Isikhuemen (The Albastic), Oluwaseyi Fajimi (Folktail Studios), Abdulmumin Muslim Idris (Ocean Tide Studios) and Peace Toba Olatunji (Dopay Studio).

Of the 60 CESP participants who got into the two-week intensive animation business training programme, 30 were selected into the mentorship and coaching stage where they worked in six groups of five to create short films on the theme Body and Soul. The top 10 participants were selected during the CESP live animation pitch and showcase event that took place at the Basement Animation studios in Lagos, where the six films were showcased. The animated films they worked on are Finding Jomijo, Soul Beats, Flight Plans, Imole (meaning ‘light’), Against the Wind and The Journey to Paradise.

