Aniocha Oshimili Federal Constituency 2023: Why Anthony Ochei is miles ahead of others

As Nigerians march to their various polling units to cast their ballots next month, calls have been made in several quarters for the election of credible candidates whose sole mission is to deliver services to the people. Across all tiers of government, service delivery has been a huge challenge since the return to democracy in 1999.

For the people of Aniocha Oshimili Federal Constituency, the March 11 State Assemblies Election offers a unique window to change the course of history. Among the candidates seeking the people’s votes, the people have a choice in deciding whether to chart a new path or walk the old road that leads to perdition.

In the past few years, the federal constituency pitched tent with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with little or nothing to show for it. Apart from the razzmatazz of election victory, there has been no tangible evidence of representative government in the area, even as those who failed to make the most of the confidence reposed in them are asking for their votes again.

For a start, many villages in the constituency do not enjoy electricity supply. Many settlements are without electricity poles, transformers and with many not connected to the national grid. Yet, lawmakers of PDP extraction have continued to come and go giving the people promises they don’t keep; but for how long?

Current occupant of the seat and Minority Leader of the House, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has been on the seat for years, with no intent to quit anytime soon. Rather than tell his constituents what he has done before to warrant another shot at the seat, Elumelu is asking the electorate to vote for the PDP in all elective offices.

Some followers of the forthcoming elections say that the people of Aniocha Oshimili Federal Constituency have been presented with an a once in a lifetime opportunity to get things right with the candidacy of Anthony Onochie Ochei, popularly known as

Onochieobodo.

The standard bearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the federal legislative polls, Onochieobodo is a Chartered Accountant, Chartered Tax Practitioner and a Certified Professional Forensic Accountant, is a graduate of Accounting from the Polytechnic, Ibadan with MBA in Banking and Finance from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, who parades an impressive, robust and extensive experience in both private and public spheres of life.

Onochieobodo, also a Fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria and Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, with experience spanning over 25 years, was at a time a Special Assistance (Finance) to the Honourable Minister of Transport 2011-2015, while he has previously served as Internal Consultant to the Honourable Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources 2008 – 2011.

Prior to that, Onochieobodo had been consulting for both the Senate and House Committees of the National Assembly since 2008 and he is currently running a thriving accounting and taxation practice operating in the Federal Capital Territory, which observers feel give him an extra edge over others candidates in the race to the federal legislative seat.

Being a young, vibrant and resourceful married man, whose matrimony is blessed with four lovely children, Anthony Onochie Ochei has been described by political activists as a chartered accountant with impeccable character, who they say is ready, committed and competent to change the narrative and make the Federal Constituency a pride to the people

Speaking in an interview with reporters, Onochieobodo pledged to facilitate a railway project in Ogwashi-Ukwu so that the town will have a terminal for train stops, pointing out that: “If this is done, it will increase and promote economic activities within the area, and guarantee a better life for the people”.

A revered philanthropist, Onochieobodo is also working on a series of human capital development projects, if elected, to give the people a new lease of life.

 

 

