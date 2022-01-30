Anita Baker, Queen of Soul music hits 64

Hurray! The popular American singer and songwriter, Anita Denise Baker turned 64 on Wednesday. She was one of the most popular singers of soulful ballads during the height of the quiet storm period in the 1980s. Starting her career in the late 1970s with the funk band Chapter 8, Baker released her first solo album, The Songstress, in 1983.

In 1986, she rose to stardom following the release of her Platinum-selling second album, Rapture, which included the Grammy-winning single “Sweet Love”. As of 2017, Baker has won eight Grammy Awards and has five Platinum albums, along with one Gold album. Baker is a mezzo soprano, with a vocal range that extends her register to at least three octaves. 1958–79: Early life, career beginnings and Chapter 8 Anita Baker was born on January 26, 1958, in Toledo, Ohio.

When she was two years old, it was reported that her mother abandoned her, hence, she was raised by a foster family in Detroit, Michigan. When Baker was 12, her foster parents died and her foster sister raised her afterwards. By the time Baker was 16, she began singing R&B at Detroit nightclubs.

After one performance, she was discovered by bandleader, David Washington, who gave her a card to audition for the funk band-Chapter 8. Baker joined Chapter 8 in 1975 and the group toured until securing a deal with Ariola Records in 1979.

The group’s first album, Chapter 8, was released that year and featured the singles “Ready for Your Love”, a duet between Baker and bandmate Gerald Lyles, and the Baker-led “I Just Want to Be Your Girl.”

After Ariola was bought out by Arista Records in 1979, Chapter 8 was dropped by the label who was convinced that Baker, as the group’s lead singer, didn’t have “star potential.” Baker returned to Detroit, working as a waitress and a receptionist until, in 1982, Otis Smith, a former associate of Ariola, convinced Baker to start a solo career under his Beverly Glen label.

After her debut solo album, The Songstress, in May 1983, the album produced four singles: “No More Tears” and its B-side, “Will You Be Mine”, “Angel” and “You’re the Best Thing Yet”. “Angel” became Baker’s first top 10 single, reaching number five on the R&B charts in late 1983. “You’re the Best Thing Yet” followed it in the R&B top 40 early the following year.

Despite this early success, Baker was to later complain that she hadn’t received any royalties from the work. In addition, the label delayed work on Baker’s follow-up of The Songstress. By 1984, after two years, Baker sought to leave the label but was sued by Smith for breach of contract in 1985.

After months in court debating the matter, it was concluded that Baker should be allowed to record for other labels, winning the case against Beverly Glen label owner Otis Smith. Baker then signed with the Warner Music Group-associated Elektra Records label in 1985 and began working on her next album.

Her Elektra contract allowed the singer to have creative control and produce her own music. In March 1986, Baker released her second album, Rapture.

While sales were initially slow following the release of the album’s debut single, “Watch Your Step”, Elektra released the mid-tempo ballad, “Sweet Love”, which became her first pop hit, reaching number eight on the Billboard Hot 100, also reaching the UK Top 20.

The album eventually launched three further hit singles, including “Caught Up in the Rapture”, “No One in the World” and “Same Ole Love (365 Days a Year)”. Throughout 1986 and 1987, Baker promoted the album by touring, headlining her first tour,

The Rapture Tour, a show from which was later released on home video as A Night of Rapture. By 1988, the album had sold over 8 million copies worldwide, 5 million of which were sold in the United States alone.

The album resulted in Baker’s winning two Grammy Awards at the 1987 ceremony. In 1987, Baker collaborated with The Winans on their song, “Ain’t No Need to Worry”, which gave Baker a third Grammy, this time in the Best Soul Gospel Performance by a Duo or Group, Choir or Chorus category.

