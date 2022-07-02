News

Anita drags Paul Okoye to court over alleged infidelity

Amid a divorce battle, legendary singer, Paul Okoye of the P-Square group, has been dragged to court by his estranged wife, Anita, over infidelity during their marriage. Last year, the news about the sudden separation between Paul and his estranged wife, Anita, broke out with the latter reportedly citing unfaithfulness on the part of her husband.

Recall that the pair met in 2004 during their undergraduate days at the University of Abuja and got married on March 22, 2014, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Their union has produced three children; Andre — born in 2013 — and the twins, Nathan and Nadia, born in 2017. Last year, Anita had filed for divorce. She requested the dissolution of her marriage with Paul, as per a partly redacted court document that surfaced and went viral on social media platforms.

 

