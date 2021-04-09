Anita Joseph: I flew from movie set to have sex with hubby

Anita Joseph, Nollywood actress, has recounted how she left a movie set for a sexual escapade with her husband, Fisayo Michael, better known as MC Fish. The film star brought this revelation to light in an Instagram post on Tuesday. The Calabar-born ac- tress said she hopped on a plane and flew to Lagos from Enugu to satisfy her sexual urge and then returned to the movie set the next day with a “full tank.” “Chai I had to leave work for just a Day to come get the D*** appointment with Hubby, Now I can go back to work with a full Tank,” she wrote.

“I hope my Big sisters don’t see this caption because they still can’t understand why I even flew back to lag and went back to Enugu the next Day.” Anita’s post comes a few days after MC Fish had revealed that he washes her underwear as an expression of his love for her. “Before she makes decisions, she tells me.

Before she posts anything, she tells me. What more can I ask of her. A woman that respects me and treats me like a king,” he had said. “I must respect her back. If I have to wash her shoes in public, I’ll do it. I’d I have to wash her undies, I will.

It’s not like I’m not already doing it. I dey run am. “If she dey wash my own boxers, why I no go wash her own pant. She’s my wife. At the end of the day, it’s no one’s business. Sometimes I wonder why all the negative energy.” The couple got married in February 2020.

