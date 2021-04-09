Arts & Entertainments

Anita Joseph: I flew from movie set to have sex with hubby

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Anita Joseph, Nollywood actress, has recounted how she left a movie set for a sexual escapade with her husband, Fisayo Michael, better known as MC Fish. The film star brought this revelation to light in an Instagram post on Tuesday. The Calabar-born ac- tress said she hopped on a plane and flew to Lagos from Enugu to satisfy her sexual urge and then returned to the movie set the next day with a “full tank.” “Chai I had to leave work for just a Day to come get the D*** appointment with Hubby, Now I can go back to work with a full Tank,” she wrote.

“I hope my Big sisters don’t see this caption because they still can’t understand why I even flew back to lag and went back to Enugu the next Day.” Anita’s post comes a few days after MC Fish had revealed that he washes her underwear as an expression of his love for her. “Before she makes decisions, she tells me.

Before she posts anything, she tells me. What more can I ask of her. A woman that respects me and treats me like a king,” he had said. “I must respect her back. If I have to wash her shoes in public, I’ll do it. I’d I have to wash her undies, I will.

It’s not like I’m not already doing it. I dey run am. “If she dey wash my own boxers, why I no go wash her own pant. She’s my wife. At the end of the day, it’s no one’s business. Sometimes I wonder why all the negative energy.” The couple got married in February 2020.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Ned Nwoko: Regina Daniels won’t be my last wife

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko has shared more about his marriage to Nollywood actress Regina Daniels. Nwoko, in an interview with BBC Igbo revealed that he married his young wife within three weeks of meeting her, noting that he married his other wives within the same period. According to him, he doesn’t believe in dating to […]
Arts & Entertainments

Man buys church building, kicks out members over frequent noise

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Twitter user narrates how a wealthy neighbour acquired a church building and kick out all its members over noise pollution. According to Kelvin Odanz with username @MrOdanz, the church in his neighbourhood is known for disturbing the peace of the residence. All efforts to keep the church members in order failed until a wealthy neighbour […]
Arts & Entertainments

African arts, music take centre stage on UK’s ‘Hello Africa!’ Show

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ujima Radio, based in Bristol the UK, is a very unique platform with so much pedigree in the radio broadcasting industry in the United Kingdom. Launched in 2008, it has created a lasting impact on not just the wider Bristol Community but also globally with a web based digital player and DAB radio. It is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica