Anita Joseph: Marry a man you’re sexually attracted to

Voluptuous actress Anita Joseph has been steadily dishing out marriage advice since she tied the knot with her comedian husband, Fisayo Olagunju aka MC Fish.

The actress has once again taken to social media to share from her ‘wealth of knowledge’, the kind of man every woman should marry.

In the new video, Anita Joseph advised that women should not go after looks and money when choosing a partner but consider men that they are sexually and emotionally attracted to.

“Marry a friend. Marry someone that you know when you see him, you’re in the mood,” she said in the video.

Well, looks like there’s little harm in this new advice as some Joseph’s stance on issues e.g. marital rape, leaves little to be desired.

The talented thespian also fired hard shots at Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Poloo for sharing unclad photo squatting in front of her son as he clocks 7.

The actress took to her official Instagram page to share a naked photo of herself with her son exclaiming that she gave birth to him naked on Tuesday, June 30.

Anita Joseph who however couldn’t agree to the Ghanaian actress’s actions backlash her.

She wrote: “This is all shades of wrong. So you actually went to the studio removed your clothes and got naked. How did you even hold your son watching him see you naked. I also watched the video you made and also said you bath with your son at this age?

“Aunty you really delusional and you need urgent mental evaluation, you wanted to break the Internet but you broke yourself Alu melu. There are other decent and creative ways to get the attention you needed!!

“You just messed up this child’s head it’s a shame!”

