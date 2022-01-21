Arts & Entertainments

Anita Joseph to marriage critics: You shall sink first

Posted on

Actress Anita Joseph-Olagunju has taken a swipe at critics waiting for her marriage to Fisayo Olagunju aka MC Fish to hit the rocks. The movie star, in a recent Instagram post, revealed the day she met her husband, she was quite dazed by his stage name. She said she decided they begin as friends which eventually translated into a beautiful union. While smothering her hubby, she told detractors awaiting her marriage crash that they will sink first. The curvaceous actress wrote: “2017 June 8 was the first day I met @realmcfish. I say ahhhhh Hype man. MC kwa Fish hiaaaa. Okay let’s be friends first and now I’m here. “And now, I’m lying in your bed. My hubby will say celeb chai and he will spank my bum anyhow. I like it. Don’t tell him. “For you waiting for us to sink, listen, you shall sink first.”

 

Our Reporters

Arts & Entertainments

Kim Kardashian ‘files to divorce Kanye West’

Posted on

  Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West, according to reports in the US media. The couple have been married for almost seven years and have four children together. The news was broken by celebrity news website TMZ after months of rumours of marital difficulties. Reports in US media suggest the reality […]
Arts & Entertainments

Award- winning telenovela Bolivar to air on StarTimes

Posted on

The acclaimed Colombian telenovela Bolivar debut on StarTimes from Thursday July 2, 2020. Bolivar is a 2019 biographical drama series about the rise of Venezuelan liberator Simon Bolivar (1783-1830). It depicts the life of this Venezuelan General who led the secession of a group of South American countries from the Spanish Empire in the early […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija Season 6: Open auditions start Monday

Posted on

  Edwin Usoboh Multichoice Nigeria, organisers of Africa’s must watch reality television show, Big Brother Naija, has announced that plans have now been concluded for an open audition call for the Big Brother Naija Season 6 from Monday, May 3 till Sunday, May 16, 2021. In a statement sent to New Telegraph, interested participants are […]

