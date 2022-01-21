Anita Joseph to marriage critics: You shall sink first

Actress Anita Joseph-Olagunju has taken a swipe at critics waiting for her marriage to Fisayo Olagunju aka MC Fish to hit the rocks. The movie star, in a recent Instagram post, revealed the day she met her husband, she was quite dazed by his stage name. She said she decided they begin as friends which eventually translated into a beautiful union. While smothering her hubby, she told detractors awaiting her marriage crash that they will sink first. The curvaceous actress wrote: “2017 June 8 was the first day I met @realmcfish. I say ahhhhh Hype man. MC kwa Fish hiaaaa. Okay let’s be friends first and now I’m here. “And now, I’m lying in your bed. My hubby will say celeb chai and he will spank my bum anyhow. I like it. Don’t tell him. “For you waiting for us to sink, listen, you shall sink first.”

