Anita Joseph's husband, MC Fish, battles Nollywood stakeholders

Nollywood star actress, Anita Joseph’s husband, Fisayo Michael popularly known as MC Fish is very angry with Nigerian filmmakers and Nollywood executives. This is coming after Anita Joseph starred in a movie where she acted as Ego alongside other Nollywood stars. However, MC Fish in a video he shared on his Instagram stories, warned Nigerian movie directors, filmmakers and Nollywood stakeholders to stop omitting his name from his wife’s name. “I call on all stakeholders of Nollywood the producers, executive director, marketers, dem no go put problem for una marriage see anytime wey I see my wife wey she dey for film dey add her surname Olagunju.” Meanwhile the voluptuous Nollywood actress, has said she would remain the toast of men even when she turns 60.

The 36-year-old actress made this known recently on an Instagram live with her over 2.6 million fans. While her fans showered her with compliments, she said, “I can’t stop being hot even though I’m 60.” She, however, advised men to stop chasing married women saying the kind of direct messages (DM’s) she gets on Instagram is alarming.

“The kind of messages men send me, I will say but these people know that I am married, I won’t reply, I will just open it, read it and close it, delete it, they know you are married but they just want to try their luck, so any married woman that gives in, I do not blame the men, I blame the women because a man’s duty is to chase you if he chases you, you open for him, so if you did not open for him, he is not going to enter right,” said Anita

