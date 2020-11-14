ANJET Tourism seminar holds Nov. 17

This year’s edition of the Association of Nigerian Journalist and Writers of Tourism (ANJET) Tourism Seminar 2020 is billed to hold on November at Citi Height Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, with the theme, “Post Covid-19: Recovery strategies for the tourism and hospitality sector in Nigeria.” The keynote speaker is Dr. Wasiu Babalola, a tourism expert, lecturer and honourary vice chairman, CPD, Institute of Hospitality UK – Nigeria International branch while the Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzmat Akinbile – Yusuf, is also expected to make a presentation on the action plan of the ministry for post COV ID – 19 tourism recovery.

In a statement signed by the President of ANJET, Omololu Olumuyiwa, the tourism writers’body stated that: “Our choice of Dr. Wasiu Babalola as the keynote speaker is very crucial as a distinguished tourism scholar and hospitality expert globally recognised.

“He is expected to share his experiences spanning over two decades in the tourism and hospitality industry with the delegates.” Similarly, the Lagos State Commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile- Yusuf, is expected to use the occasion to unveil post COV ID-19 action plans of the ministry to revive tourism as well as interact with the various stakeholders.’’

The statement further stated that the Minister for Information and Culture,Alhaji Lai Mohammed is the special guest of honour while other guests listed included: Director General, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Mr. Folorunso Coker, Director General, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, Director General National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe and the Founder, Akwaaba African Travel Market, Ikechi Uko. His Royal Majesty, Oba Olusola Adeniyi Olaniyan, Ariwigbade Oshigin II,Onipokia of Ipokia Kingdom, Yewa, Ogun State, is the Royal Father of the Day. Expected to attend the one –day seminar are stakeholders from across the tourism, aviation and hospitality sector.

‘‘The seminar is organised yearly by the association in furtherance of its commitment towards developmental journalism, promotion and marketing of Nigeria tourism, which informs our choice of the theme which also celebrates the UNWTO’s annual World Tourism Day (WTD), stated ANJET.

The body further added that: ‘‘For us as a major stakeholder in the travel industry, the seminar is part of our contribution to deepening discourse and development of the sector and creating a platform for the various players across board to network, and promote their businesses and close deals.’’ All health and safety protocols are expected to be observed at the event with limited guests in attendance.

