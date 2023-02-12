Ankara Earrings: Unique, classy, African

Jewelleries, especially earrings have names of the countries where they originated from. We have heard of Carribbean earrings, Chandelier earrings, Indian jewellery, Korean pearl and many others. These jewelleries found its way into different cultures around the world because of globalization. Fashion creatives took their time to find the unique jewelry that is purely African and here comes Ankara earrings with it’s fun colours and patterns. Though Hollandaise textile wax fabric, popularly called Ankara are mostly made in Holland, they are indigenous to Africans.

Instead of the extra fabrics going to waste, fashion thinkers found the best stylish way of recycling, which is it transform them into jewelleries. Ankara earrings is unique because it is rare to get the same design everywhere. Aside making women look stylish and elegant, discovering how to make these jewelleries have also created jobs and lucrative business for young graduates.

