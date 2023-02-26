ANLCA acting factional Excos not statutory members–National Secretary

The Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) has said that the four chieftains of the association appointed few months ago executives of the association by the former Board of Trustee Members led by one Alhaji Taiwo Mustapha, do not have license and therefore not statutory members of the group.

National secretary of ANLCA, Alhaji Babatunde Mukaila said for the fact that the four persons appointed by Alhaji Taiwo Mustapha nullifies the appointment

According to him, section (4) of the constitution of the ANLCA stipulates that membership of the association shall be limited to corporate bodies incorporated under the CAMA1990 as amended 2020. “So, all our forthcoming AGM is supposed to be attended by general members, those companies who are corporate members of ANLCA. So it is only the company owners that should come forward and participate in the AGM and the representatives of those companies ought to be Directors who must have had, this is the caveat, at least 10 per cent of shareholding of those companies and at least five years running and whose membership status must as well be five years with ANLCA.”

He stated that it is automatic for every licensed member of ANLCA to attend the AGM as the Director of the company whose license is a valid one, “and two who have paid their dues up to date.”

