ANLCA acting factional Excos not statutory members–National Secretary

The Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) has said that the four chieftains of the association appointed few months ago executives of the association by the former Board of Trustee Members led by one Alhaji Taiwo Mustapha, do not have license and therefore not statutory members of the group.
National secretary of ANLCA, Alhaji Babatunde Mukaila said for the fact that the four persons appointed by Alhaji Taiwo Mustapha nullifies the appointment
According to him, section (4) of the constitution of the ANLCA stipulates that membership of the association shall be limited to corporate bodies incorporated under the CAMA1990 as amended 2020. “So, all our forthcoming AGM is supposed to be attended by general members, those companies who are corporate members of ANLCA. So it is only the company owners that should come forward and participate in the AGM and the representatives of those companies ought to be Directors who must have had, this is the caveat, at least 10 per cent of shareholding of those companies and at least five years running and whose membership status must as well be five years with ANLCA.”
He stated that it is automatic for every licensed member of ANLCA to attend the AGM as the Director of the company whose license is a valid one, “and two who have paid their dues up to date.”

nngx
Business

Infrastructure projects: Lagos eyes NGX for funds

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Executive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that the state will explore capital raising via Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX ) to fund infrastructure projects through Equities, Green, Sukuk and Blue Bonds. Sanwo-Olu further expressed confidence in opportunities available at the capital market and indicated interest in deepening synergies between the state and […]
Business

Infobip wins Tech Innovation Awards

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

A cloud communications platform, Infobip, has received two top recognitions at the Tech Innovation Awards 2022, which celebrates excellence and impacts in the Nigerian technology space. At the event held in Lagos, Infobip won the Innovative Cloud Communication Provider of the Year Award as a corporate organization, while its Regional Manager, West Africa, Olatayo Oladipo-Ajayi, […]
Business

ADF mobilises $8.9bn for Africa’s low-income countries

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Amid intense negotiations and a difficult global economic outlook, development partners of the African Development Fund (ADF) have agreed to commit a total package of $8.9 billion to its 2023 to 2025 financing cycle. The amount represents the largest replenishment in the history of the Fund. ADF is the concessional window of the African Development […]

