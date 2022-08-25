News

ANLCA board sacks executive members, appoints interim president

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

The Board of Trustees of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) has inaugurated an interim administration to lead the association after the sack of Tony Nwabunike and other members of his executive, whose tenure were expired on April 16. The interim executive members are Pius Ujubuonu as president, Jamiu Adeyinka as vice president, Joe Sanni as secretary, Francis Itua as publicity secretary, Waheed Funso Gbadamosi as financial secretary and Usman Baba Lungu as a member to look after the progress of the association and its members. The Chairman of the BoT, Alhaji Taiwo Mustapha in company of other members of the board also named Mr Pius Ujubuonu as the interim president at the national secretariat of the association in Lagos. Mustapha explained that the board as the custodians of the association took the decision bestowed on it by the ANLCA constitution to stop the drift in the association and to end unjust untold hardship which the leadership crisis has brought on members.

 

