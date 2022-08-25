ANLCA board sacks executive members, appoints interim president

The Board of Trustees of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) has inaugurated an interim administration to lead the association after the sack of Tony Nwabunike and other members of his executive, whose tenure were expired on April 16. The interim executive members are Pius Ujubuonu as president, Jamiu Adeyinka as vice president, Joe Sanni as secretary, Francis Itua as publicity secretary, Waheed Funso Gbadamosi as financial secretary and Usman Baba Lungu as a member to look after the progress of the association and its members. The Chairman of the BoT, Alhaji Taiwo Mustapha in company of other members of the board also named Mr Pius Ujubuonu as the interim president at the national secretariat of the association in Lagos. Mustapha explained that the board as the custodians of the association took the decision bestowed on it by the ANLCA constitution to stop the drift in the association and to end unjust untold hardship which the leadership crisis has brought on members.
Related Articles
Cross River ministry of health receives 100 ICU beds from presidency
Creating a sustainable Health system in Cross River State has remained Top priority for Sen. Ben Ayade’s Government. This is clearly reflected in this administration’s investment in the Cross River State Pharmaceutical Company, Reference Hospitals, recent upgrades of General Hospital and primary Health centers across the state. Despite the set back occasioned by the hijacked […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Fuel subsidy: Senate urges Buhari to transmit bill to amend PIA
Senate President Ahmad Lawan Wednesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to transmit a bill to the National Assembly to amend the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). Lawan made the call in his remarks shortly before he referred the President’s request to amend the 2022 Appropriation Act to the Committee on Appropriations after the bill passed the second […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Despite pandemic, Nigerian students’ visas number to US increase by 2.5 %
…as 13,000 Nigerians currently studying in America varsities The number of students’ visas from Nigeria to the United States increased by 2.5 per cent in 2019/2020 school year despite the global COVID- 19 pandemic that reduced the visa worldwide. It is the eighth year in a row that the percentage of Nigerian students’ visas number […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)