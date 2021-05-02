ANLCA collaborates with customs to grow economy –Nwabunike

National President of Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Hon Iju Tony Nwabunike said since 1954 when the association was created by an Act of the National Assembly, it has been collaborating with Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) towards stabilizing Nigeria economy and ensuring that policies of the Federal Government as it concerns import guidelines and procedures are effectively implemented.

He said this when he and other executives (otherwise known as National Executive Committee (NECOM) of the association paid a courtesy visit to the Customs Area Controller (CAC) of Tin Can Island Port (TCIP) Command, Mr. Mba Musa. He said: “This courtesy visit is in line with ANLCA age long principle of engaging critical stakeholders for better service delivery.

It gives us the opportunity to exchange ideas and chat the way forward which ultimately will ensure ease of doing business in our border post.

“However, permit me sir to point out some areas that should be improved. Report reaching my office shows that there are: Multiplication of Alerts, Duplication of Tables at the terminal and gate, Camp boys who are office assistants that should facilitate the smooth flow of the process are turning to informants and false whistle blowers, thereby becoming law and order unto themselves, Issues of packages in the manifest are becoming unbearable in Tin Can command in recent time.”

He also lamented that it is no longer easy to perform examinations and release the cargo the same day. Adding that there is an overriding need to ensure transparency and consistency of data of the Duty Payable Value (DPV) on Used Vehicles.

According to him, TCIP command is the focal point of most fledgling new entrants into freight forwarding practice, saying they are having a field day making things look as if Nigeria Customs Service is not in control in that respect

