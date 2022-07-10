ANLCA flays auto policy, canvasses 15yrs age limit for used cars

The Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) has said that the auto policy of the Federal Government has not benefited the ordinary Nigerians but only favours the rich who can afford the high price tag on locally manufactured vehicles. Acting president of ANLCA, Mr. Kayode Farinto who made the remark in his Eid El Kabir message to the Muslim faithful at the weekend, called on the government to revisit the policy with the view to reviewing downward the age limit of used vehicels (tokunbo) that could be imported into the country. He specifically suggested that the current age limit of 10 years for imported tokunno be reviewed downward to 15 years. Farinto message reads in part: “On behalf on the National Executive Committee (NECOM) of our great association, I felicitate with our Muslim brothers and sisters on this occasion of Eid El Kabir celebration. Congratulations to all of us.This year’s celebration, even though solemn attests to the fact that Nigeria, our country is passing through lots of security challenges…hence we advice our members to be security conscious during and after the Sallah celebration. “We as trade facilitators will continue to do our best to ensure that more revenue is generated into the federation account as part of our nation building task. However, we are using the opportunity to appeal to the Federal Government to revisit many issues that can touch on the lives of the grassroot Nigerians.” He stated that the age limit of imported vehicles needs to be reviewed to at least 15 years from the current 10 years, saying the auto policy “continues to enrich few individual Nigerians at the detriment of our economy.” According to him, since the auto policy was put in place by the Federal Government, the country have not been able to produce “ordinary radiator”, “meanwhile few are smiling home with our money under the guise of being local assemblers and manufacturers, it is high time we reverse this policy, ” Farinto stated. In apparent reference to the recent appointment of the new Minister of Transportation by the Federal Government, Farinto called on government to have consistent policy in the maritime industry, calling its current policy in the sector a “trial an error”. “Just when we thought there is Eureka in the transportation ministry, the government decide to change the minister and brings a new person that will start learning and commence visitation in the next three months, we are stagnant and not really moving forward with this retrogresive steps every time and it is encouraging neocolonialism,” he said. Farinto further urged the government to in line with international best practices reorganise and reorientate the management of Nigeria Customs service from the current state “that it has continually brought confusion to the trading community with her high handedness, without control and checks to the extent that the Federal Ministry of Finance has lost its supervisory role hence the high level of non professionalism to the system.” “Finally, we urge our members to increase our level of compliance to show our patriotism to the Nation, as professionals that we are known for, we charge the Council for the Regulation of Freight forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) to brace up to her responsibilities by giving qualitative leadership and increase capacity building for the freight forwarders,” he concluded.

