ANLCA: How Customs fuel inflation, high cost of living

As the ember months when the prices of goods rise astronomically, is around the corner, indication at the weekend was that the key driver of Nigeria’s double digit inflation and the rising cost of living in the country is alleged arbitrary imposition of unjustifiable duties on imported goods by the Nigerian Customs Service on Import duties. This came to the fore during a recent meeting with the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) with the House of Representatives Committee on Customs in Abuja. During the meeting, ANLCA alleged that the present Customs management is not interested in professionalism and trade facilitation, but to circumvent all processes for revenue generation. Meanwhile, addressing maritime Journalists, on Friday, in Lagos, Vice President of ANLCA, Dr Kayode Farinto, raised the alarm over the sudden increment in duty payable on the Pre-Arrival Assessment Report (PAAR) by the Nigeria Customs Services, warning that if the increment persists, agents might be forced to withdraw their services at the ports. He stated that in the last 24 hours, the Nigeria Customs Service has jacked up duty payable on PAAR for a 20ft container to N1 million while also raising that of a 40ft container to N2 million. Farinto said: “In the last 24hours, duty payable on PAAR, which were not regimented or fixed before have now been pegged by the Customs at N1million for a 20ft container and N2 million for a 40ft container. “I wish to use this medium to urge the Nigerian trading public and importers not to succumb to this sudden increase in duty payable on PAAR by the Nigeria customs service. “Information at our disposal has revealed that the acting Controller in charge of the PAAR Ruling Centre has directed that the duty to be paid by cargo owners should now be basic. That a 20ft container should now be N1 million while a 40ft container should be N2 million as basic. Before now, the content of a container determines duty payable on PAAR. But with this directive, irrespective of what you are carrying, you now pay N1million for a 20ft container and N2million for a 40ft container. “This sudden increment in duty payable on PAAR is desperation by the Customs to meet up with its self-imposed revenue target.” He said that the policy is going to affect the economy very negatively as the price of goods will continue to rise in the market, particularly the final consumers of such goods

because cargo owners will transfer such a hike in duty payable on PAAR to the endusers of such goods. “We urge the Customs not to frustrate or arm-twist the few importers who, despite the odds faced at Nigerian ports, still bring cargoes here,” he said. ANLCA had in the paper presentation signed by the National Secretary, Mukaila Abdulazeez, said that the decision by Customs to arbitrarily jack up duty payable on PAAR negates Act 20 of the General Agreement on Tariff and Trade (GATT) 2003. Under GATT which Nigeria has already domesticated, it was stated that there are six principles that must be followed sequentially if there is a query on any cargo. On the alleged ‘jack up of PAAR’, the ANLCA chieftain said: “The arbitrary increase of PAAR is an attempt by the Customs to issue a benchmark on commodities and this was tried about four years ago but we condemned it. In order to meet their target and be seen to have generated more revenue, they resort to un-customs attitudes by armtwisting importers and slamming spurious Demand Notices (DN) on us.” Abdulazeez said: “But a situation where Customs just wake up in the morning and impose arbitrary duty regimes on import cargoes won’t help the Nigerian economy in the short, medium and long run. “How best do we describe a situation, where Customs, while trying to meet up with a self-imposed revenue target or target set for them by the Federal Government, resort to arm-twisting of importers. This negates most of the trade conventions that Nigeria had entered into and domesticated. “As I am talking to you right now, I have received calls and messages from our colleagues in the eastern ports that the Customs is slamming illegitimate and arbitrary duty regimes on cargoes. “If you take a look at the PAAR Ruling Centre of Customs closely, there are subdivisions that deal with the issue of value and classification. The question now is, has the rules guiding the PAAR Ruling Centre are no longer being followed by the Customs anymore? “This simply means that our Customs are not operating professionally as expected of them anymore,” he said. Similarly, maritime expert and president of National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents (NCMDLCA), Mr. Lucky Amiwero, said the situation calls for the urgent intervention of the Presidency and the Federal Ministry of Finance as it has a very negative effect on the economy: “It is our duty to raise this alarm so that our importers, cargo owners and the consuming public are not exploited,” he said Amiwero warned that if the ‘un-Custom’ practice is not reversed, “we might be left with no choice but to withdraw our services from the ports.” He said more examples of the alleged arbitrariness and impunity by Customs is that vehicles of the same year of manufacture having the same cubic capacity pay different duties in the ports in recent times. “All our efforts as professional Customs Brokers to make the management team of Customs standardize and have uniform values fell on deaf ears, even when we told them that our members are tired of giving bribes and being called names like thieves by their principals. “We advocated that we should fashion the Ghana, (G – net) method of having the same uniform duties according to the year of manufacture by implementing Vin Number and Title of vehicle which states the actual year of manufacture and mileage was not embraced. “We now have a situation where at each port, Agents are at the mercies of officers who claim to be assisting them by giving different values depending on your capacity to settle and after payment of this duties, these vehicles are intercepted by the Federal Operations Unit of Customs, thereby subjecting them to another duty payment under the pretext that, they were given compromised duties at the port.”

