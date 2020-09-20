ANLCA stakeholders call for chapters’ elections, laud Nwabunike

Several stakeholders in Nigeria’s foremost Customs Brokers association, the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), have commended the national president of the association, Hon. Iju Tony Nwabunike for his leadership style and efforts to rebuild the association to become a formidable institution in the country.

The ANLCA stakeholders, under the eagies of Concerned License Owners from the the Muritala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Chapter of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) and Oganiru-Igbo, recently paid a solidarity visit to the President and his National Executive Committee (NECOM).

The two groups of stakeholders in separate press statements tasked Nwabunike and his other colleagues in NECOM to as a matter of urgency organise elections in the 33 chapter of the association as stipulated in the constitution of the association, the tenure of the interim executives of the association is expiring. Demanded that those instigating the crisis in the association should sheath their swords, even as they vowed to support, defend and pledged their loyalty to the Iju Tony Nwabunike led ANLCA leadership.

The Concerned License Owners in their statement signed by 35 members, said that they are unconditionally loyal to the president and the NECOM while furthet demanding among other things that NECOM should appoint representatives for the chapters as an intermidiary between the national headquarters and the chapters to avert distruptions in administration.

According to the release members of the chapter insisted that NECOM reps should endeavour to pay visits to the chapters at least twice a year.

On their part, the Oganiru- Igbo, a pan Igbo group extablished to support and defend the interest of members in their 10-point agenda signed by the converner Chief Ifeanyi Valentine Lekwauwa and Hon. Roy Ijebuonwu secretary assured the ANLCA leadership of their support and vowed to stand behind them in any circumstances irrespective what detractors do.

They poured inconiums on Hon. Iju Nwabunike for his leadership style which according to them, has continued to bring progress, innovation and forthrightness to ANLCA.

Also speaking, National Auditor of ANLCA, Prince Ozo Chukwura and another leading member of the association, Oyeakachi Odinaka ( Alhaji Sule) have vowed to support the Iju Tony Nwabunike led NECOM to succeed and overcome every difficulty put on its way by distractors.

The respected leaders of the association made these declarations known to journalists in Lagos during the recent solidarity visit by the two separete ANLCA stakeholder groups to the association’s NECOM and president of the association at the ANLCA national secretariat in Lagos State.

Prince Ozo Chukwura said: “The NECOM is back on course to carry on the mandate of the people given to them, work on those mandates and achieve goals.”

