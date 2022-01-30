Business

ANLCA to FG: Reopen borders now

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri Comment(0)

…says border closure flouts ECOWAS, AfCTA treaties

 

Again, the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) has criticised the continued closure of some Nigeria’s international border stations by the Federal Government, saying over 3,000 businesses have closed and over 300,000 jobs lost as a result of the closure of the borders since August 2019.

 

Speaking at the inauguration of ANLCA’s Compliance Team in Lagos president of the association, Hon. Iju Tony Nwabunike    tasked the Federal Government not to sign treaties and agreements “we won’t comply with,” saying there is urgent need for Nigeria as a country to build a culture of national integrity on all fronts at home and in the eyes of the global trading community.

 

“At this point, I want to urge the Federal Government to urgently consider reopening of all approved borders particularly in the South West and areas where there are no insurgents, for trading activities to resume with its accompanying benefits of economic growth and job creation.”

Nwabunike said that reduction in transborder trade is contributing to the weakness of the Naira, saying urgent actions should be taken to revive the currency.

According to him, keeping these borders where there are no insecurity issues closed is non-compliance with the Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS) and African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) treaties which Nigeria has signed.

 

He lamented that not only have over 3,000 businesses closed down as a result of the border closure, over 300,000 jobs have been lost since August 2019 when the borders were closed by the Federal Government.

He said that ANLCA as a body of professionals and experts is ever willing to collaborate with the Federal Government in achieving the noble goals of improved national security and economic emancipation.

Nwabunike had earlier tasked the Nigeria Customs Service on compliance of the trade laws, saying “From our findings, over 30 per cent of the revenue collected by Nigeria Customs Service were achieved through interventions such as Demand Notices (DN), which are most times, fallouts of non-compliance.”

 

He said a lot of people had erroneously thought that compliance is only a thing for the private sector alone. “It is not.

Government agencies and their operatives owe the country and the trading community the duty of compliance by obeying their own laws and sanctioning their operatives who act with impunity, in disobedience of the law.

“Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Police, Standard Organisation of Nigeria, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and others through their modes of operation should consider being more compliant.

 

“A situation where all these agencies, who by procedure, carry out joint examination on cargoes before release even after multiple alerts from the ports and chase the container outside the port is total non-compliance in display.

 

“We now see from the same custom administration sub groups like Federal Operations Unit, Strike Force, Customs Police and other interventionists groups chasing the same released container to repeat what has been done inside the ports.

 

“This tells us that the ‘resident officers’ inside the ports are not compliant. After the police participate in examination of cargoes another police department from Zonal Headquarters sometimes have waylaid containers for arrest and examination in Lagos.

 

This causes avoidable delays and adds to the cost of doing business,” Nwabunike lamented.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Firms extend data service to Nigeria, others

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Two firms, GroupM SSA and WPP’s Choreograph, have announced the expansion of proprietary Audience Origin data service into 12 markets in Africa in response to a growing need from clients for better quality of data and insights around consumer attitudes, preferences and behaviour. Audience Origin, formerly known as LIVEPanel, will be available in the following […]
Business

EU fines 4 German car makers $1bn over emission collusion

Posted on Author Reporter

  The European Union on Thursday handed down $1 billion in fines to four major German car manufacturers, saying they colluded to limit the development and rollout of car emission control systems. Daimler, BMW, VW, Audi and Porsche avoided competing on technology to restrict pollution from gasoline and diesel passenger cars, the European Commission said. […]
Business

Paradox: Extreme hunger amid inflation decline

Posted on Author ABDULWAHAB ISA

Inflation begins a gradual descent in the last two consecutive months. Its reduction is yet to translate into relieving majority of Nigerians from hunger, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports After months of consistent rise in Consumer Price Index (CPI), the National Bureau of Statistics’ barometer for measuring monthly inflation, began a gradual descent. The last two months […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica