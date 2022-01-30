ANLCA to FG: Reopen borders now

…says border closure flouts ECOWAS, AfCTA treaties

Again, the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) has criticised the continued closure of some Nigeria’s international border stations by the Federal Government, saying over 3,000 businesses have closed and over 300,000 jobs lost as a result of the closure of the borders since August 2019.

Speaking at the inauguration of ANLCA’s Compliance Team in Lagos president of the association, Hon. Iju Tony Nwabunike tasked the Federal Government not to sign treaties and agreements “we won’t comply with,” saying there is urgent need for Nigeria as a country to build a culture of national integrity on all fronts at home and in the eyes of the global trading community.

“At this point, I want to urge the Federal Government to urgently consider reopening of all approved borders particularly in the South West and areas where there are no insurgents, for trading activities to resume with its accompanying benefits of economic growth and job creation.”

Nwabunike said that reduction in transborder trade is contributing to the weakness of the Naira, saying urgent actions should be taken to revive the currency.

According to him, keeping these borders where there are no insecurity issues closed is non-compliance with the Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS) and African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) treaties which Nigeria has signed.

He lamented that not only have over 3,000 businesses closed down as a result of the border closure, over 300,000 jobs have been lost since August 2019 when the borders were closed by the Federal Government.

He said that ANLCA as a body of professionals and experts is ever willing to collaborate with the Federal Government in achieving the noble goals of improved national security and economic emancipation.

Nwabunike had earlier tasked the Nigeria Customs Service on compliance of the trade laws, saying “From our findings, over 30 per cent of the revenue collected by Nigeria Customs Service were achieved through interventions such as Demand Notices (DN), which are most times, fallouts of non-compliance.”

He said a lot of people had erroneously thought that compliance is only a thing for the private sector alone. “It is not.

Government agencies and their operatives owe the country and the trading community the duty of compliance by obeying their own laws and sanctioning their operatives who act with impunity, in disobedience of the law.

“Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Police, Standard Organisation of Nigeria, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and others through their modes of operation should consider being more compliant.

“A situation where all these agencies, who by procedure, carry out joint examination on cargoes before release even after multiple alerts from the ports and chase the container outside the port is total non-compliance in display.

“We now see from the same custom administration sub groups like Federal Operations Unit, Strike Force, Customs Police and other interventionists groups chasing the same released container to repeat what has been done inside the ports.

“This tells us that the ‘resident officers’ inside the ports are not compliant. After the police participate in examination of cargoes another police department from Zonal Headquarters sometimes have waylaid containers for arrest and examination in Lagos.

This causes avoidable delays and adds to the cost of doing business,” Nwabunike lamented.

