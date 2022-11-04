ANMD unveils Nwankwo as grand patron

The Rivers East Senatorial candidate on the platform of All Progressives Congress,APC, Dr. Ndubuisi Nwankwo JP, has been unveiled as Grand Patron to the Association of Nigeria Movie Directors, ANMD. He was unveiled recently by the leadership of the association at the 4th annual convention of ANMD, held recently in Lagos. Nwankwo, who has, at different times, served as Commissioner for Environment, Special Adviser to the Governor on Energy and Natural Resources, and Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources in Rivers State, is expected to play an advisory role in guiding the leadership of ANMD.

The event also witnessed the induction of 55 new members of the association as well as honouring deserving stakeholders and eminent Nigerians. In attendance were the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Film and Video Censorship Board, Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, who was represented at the event by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Ogbonna, film maker and enthusiast, Steve Osezua Stephen Imhabio and Patrick Lee, chairman,Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) among others. Some of them honoured at the event included, actress Ngozi Ezeonu, comrade Alex Eyengho, Sir Precious Preye Oliver a.k.a Mr Nollywood, late Chris Ekejimbe.

Others were Bishop Roseana Adenuga, Amayo Uzo Philips among others. Speaking at the event, the President of ANMD Mr. Kenneth U. Ibeanusie his leadership plans to build a multi-million naira edifice that will serve as the National Secretariat of the association as well as a hotel with an inbuilt production location. According to him, if the dream is realized, it will not only be the first of its kind in Nollywood, but also, the project will help to solve so many challenges movie makers face in terms of locations and lodging for the cast and crew of movie productions.

He noted that the project will be managed by people who completely understand the challenges filmmakers face as it will also serve as a source of revenue for the association. While welcoming new members into the association, the President of ANMD Mr. Kenneth U. Ibeanusie urged them to imbibe the vision of the founding members of the association which is to provide a level playing ground for all professional movie directors in Nollywood both at ome and in the diaspora. Also, speaking at the occasion, the Governor, Lagos State chapter of the association, Mr. Nnabuike Okoro called on all the film directors across the country to endeavour to come together to help restore order and predictability to the growth of the global film market and expansion in line with the theme of the confab.

