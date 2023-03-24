Ann Njemanze, Zeb Ejiro at loggerheads over Domitilla: The Reboot

Nollywood actress, Ann Njemanze, is suing the legendary filmmaker, Zeb Ejiro, along with Filmone Entertainment and Film Trybe Media. Njemanze, who rose to fame after playing the titular character in the 1996 original film, trademarked the name, ‘Domitilla’ on September 16, 2020. This was the same year that Zeb Ejiro Productions, FilmOne Entertainment, and Omoni Oboli’s Dioni Vision announced plans to make a sequel to the original movie.

In addition to the N50 million, Njemanze is also asking for N5 million for the cost of litigation and lawyers fees incurred, as well as for an order of injunction restraining the defendants or any other person from using her trademark (Domitila) or any other mark that is deceptively similar to the registered trademark. The veteran filmmaker has reacted by serving the actress with a countersuit for N500 million.

He described her lawsuit as a gold-digging exercise in a statement of defence filed by his lawyers led by Rockson Igelige. Ejiro said: “I offered her N5m, not knowing she had gone behind me to trademark my intellectual property. I have been using the name for a long time. I have taken ‘Domitilla’ to film festivals all over the world. We had to abandon the script and start a new script.

The next thing was she came with the police calling a thief in public. She even went with the police to FilmOne, our partner, to search their office. I tried to reach out to her, but she refused to pick up my calls. I had to ask the heads of different guilds to intervene.” He also revealed that he did offer her a role in the remake. In his words, “Now it’s time for a reboot, but because she is now much older, we decided to give her a role as the aunt to one of the characters, but she was asking for N17m for only five scenes.” Ejiro and the other defendants have issued a statement denying her allegations.

The reboot of ‘Domitilla’: The Reboot’ is set to be release on April 7, 2023. Like the original, it follows sex workers, four in particular—Ekwutosi, Fisayo, Promise, and Madam Vee—and the choices they make and the domino effects of their choices. It stars Chiwetalu Agwu, Elvina Ibru, Onyinye Odokoro, Stan Nze, Teniola Aladese, Uzoamaka Doris Aniunoh, Ejiro Onojaife, Seun Ajayi, Okey Jude, Chioma Okafor, Chinyere Wilfred, and Sonny Mcdon.

