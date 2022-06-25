ANNABEL BONNEY: I’m passionate about encouraging people to excel

Annabel Bonney, a ‘serial’ entrepreneur and travel specialist, life coach with experience in lifestyle, fashion, TV presentation/production, customer service and founder of Travel Africa and Travevo Travel and Migration Agency, spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on her sojourn in the world of travel business

Background

Annabel Bonney is of mixed heritage as she has a Nigerian mother from Cross River State and a Ghanaian father from Cape Coast. She had her elementary and secondary education in Cross River State while her university education was in Ghana where she studied Human Resource Management in the University of Cape Coast, capping it with a number of certificate courses from a few institutions such as certifications by the Event Academy and Chartered Institute of Marketing UK and Lagos Aviation Academy. Besides describing herself as a ‘serial’ entrepreneur, she says; ‘‘I am a travel consultant, realtor, humanitarian, author and speaker. I’m also an adrenaline junkie, it’s just prudent to add that.’’ Bonney says she is also; ‘‘Committed to promoting the welfare of others through charity or philanthropy work and by donating time and resources to good causes.’’ In 2017, she founded Travevo Travel and Migration Agency to help families, and groups, including corporate bodies, explore the world, or also migrate through study and work permits. Given her mixed heritage, she has over the years become a true lover of Africa and promoter of her beloved continent as she believes in the growth and development of Africa and passionate about getting the world to see the authenticity and the rich resources, culture and people of Africa. To this end, she founded Travel Africa, a travel company which specialises in Afro tourism and connecting Black Americans in the Diaspora to their roots. She has within a short space of time hosted over 80 Black Americans in Lagos and over 160 across West Africa. She paints a colourful picture of her continent and how best to explore its tourism wealth, saying; “Africa is beautiful, untapped and the next big thing, we need a collective synergy between the people and the government to approach

Love for adventure stoked by my sailor father

Growing up in two different worlds but in same continent, for her, was very interesting but more than that, having a sailor father, with whom she struck close affinity, ignited the adventurous muse in her. ‘‘Growing up was very interesting, I grew up in a small family but large extended family. I had a very simple and happy childhood. My mum was a business woman and my dad a sailor, that is probably where I got my adventure trait from,’’ she says.

A balance of both worlds

Her trajectory in life has been impacted beautifully by the fusion of her two worlds, as she tells that: ‘‘Oh, I think I have a balance of both worlds. A German friend once described me as having the integrity of a Ghanaian and the work ethics of a Nigerian. I loved that because he was pretty accurate. ‘‘Nigerians have a dogged work ethics, but can be very cunning in diverse ways, always trying to outsmart each other while Ghanaians are more laidback but very truthful people. So I’m blessed to embody both characters and more, like being caring, respectful and hospitable,’’ she says of her personal traits. These latter traits in addition to her love for adventure inspired her choice of travel business as she tells you that her inspiration was; ‘‘my love for travel, adventure, food diversities, people and cultural diversities.’’

Gaining a foot hold in travel business was the hardest thing for me

However, establishing a foot hood in travel business, she says was not like a walk in the park. ‘‘Not easy at all, the first year of Travevo Consulting was the hardest, typical of any new start up. But I persevered, we started gaining a good traction and referrals by our third year in business.

It’s extremely profitable venture

Having gained traction and the name recognition as one of the travel specialists for your one-stop travel solution, she says tour business is highly profitable, saying; ‘‘extremely profitable, however, travel business is a game of numbers for you to be able to break even and be sustainable.’’

I’m passionate about encouraging people to be the best

She explains why she offers migration services, saying; ‘‘I really do encourage our young minds to migrate to study abroad if they can afford it because sadly they’re better appreciated abroad, our cost of living maybe low but our minimum wage is terrible. ‘‘These children can work in a white collar job and earn peanuts compared to their counterparts abroad, migrating abroad gives you the opportunity to build wealth quickly. You feel better compensated for your knowledge and time. For me, I’m passionate about encouraging people to be the best of themselves. So, we’re able to advice and process admission to suit your taste and budget.’’ What are the challenges involved in this venture, one sought to know? Her response is quite revealing as she outlined a number of them beginning with funding, and visa processing, which she feels strongly about; ‘‘I feel like there’s a vendetta against the Nigerian passport holder currently going on among embassies and consulates, and anyone with verve for information can verify this. Visa insurance for the Nigerian passport holder has reduced drastically, a Nigerian will have to proof and reproof to get the same visa another national is applying for with ease. ‘‘Most embassies treat Nigerian applicants and applications with so much disdain and nonchalance. No one is doing anything about it, no one cares, you cannot treat an American or German citizen like that in their country.

‘‘Even our government don’t place any value on our lives and properties, so why should another government bother?’’

Many Nigerians are beginning to engage in travel business especially tour packaging on the domestic level. Bonney says this is quite commendable, adducing reasons for this development. ‘‘It is two things, either love for adventure or money. For most when they see a package costing between N200, 000 to N1.5m or more, they feel that the bulk of the money comes to the agent.

They think you must be making a lot of money, so they come and then see that it is not that quick. It takes time to build trust, get volume and all that then they get tired and abandon the work.’’ Her advice to these aspiring young millennial tour operators is that: ‘‘Do tourism for the love and fun of it; Be a good ambassador for change because sometimes you visit most places that have very good tourism potential but they don’t know what to do with it, so you having the knowledge can proffer solutions on how they can try to add value to their assets. ‘‘I’ve done that for Obudu Mountain Resort, I’m currently now doing same for the Makoko community.

This is the same community the previous Lagos State government wanted to destroy. ‘‘How do you want to evacuate and destroy a tourist haven like Makoko? Houses on silts are tourist attractions on their own. Ghana has it, Benin has it, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore and even Venetia in Italy has it. People pay millions to go experience these places. I have plans for Makoko by God’s grace as I want to develop it to a tourist haven. The dice is rolled, this is my dream and everyone is welcome to join the movement.’’

I’ m fun and adventure junkie

It would have been otherwise if Bonney is not a lover of adventure given that she glows when exploring and has found ways to attract others to her world of avant garde adventures, as she tells you that going on adventure relaxes her. ‘‘I’m a fun and adventure junkie. I love good vibes, I love to be happy always. I love being in a positive state of mind. You’d find me at the nearest beach and just staring. Water calms me and gets me reflective or I travel or I dance salsa or I find a fancy lounge to dine and wine. I love to try out new food or restaurants.’’

Obudu Mountain Resort ambience would always leave you in awe

For her, Obudu Mountain Resort remains her top rated destination in Nigeria not because she is Cross Riverian but for the sheer awe and natural platitude of the enclave. ‘‘I’m not even being biased because I’m Cross Riverian but because it is the truth. The ambiance in Obudu always leaves you in awe,’’ she says. While she tells you that Dubai is her number one outbound destination; ‘‘because of the endless adventures, you can’t exhaust adventures in Dubai even in your 30th visit, every time you go back there’s always something new to do or see.’ Looking ahead, she picks the Mambilla Plateau as a must visit destination for her. ‘‘It has to been the Mambila Plateau in Taraba State. A few of my colleagues have been there and pictures just don’t do justice to it. Some destinations just have a way of leaving you lost, found or reflective. You get to appreciate the awesomeness of God. It’s amazing.’’

I derive satisfaction from putting smiles on people’s faces

Her fulfillment is not derived from the gold and glitz of the business but rather from putting smiles on the faces of people and helping them achieve their ambition, a better life and adventure of a life time. ‘‘When someone calls to say thank you, I’ve horses or I’ve arrived a particular country, that gives me all the joy in the world because I believe that I’ve helped changed the trajectory of someone’s life.

I had a student I helped processed admission to Poland, within five months he switched three jobs; from factory worker, to a multi -national and then a banker. ‘‘He currently works as a junior executive in a bank and earns N930, 000 a month. He still can’t believe how his life has changed. I mean coming from N200, 000 salary to N930, 000 salary monthly. ‘‘It is mind blowing,’’ she enthuses.

